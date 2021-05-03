Four Elizabeth City men who were involved in a serious crash as a result of fleeing police have been released from the hospital and charged with robbery.
Calvin Williams Jr., Justin Williams, Joquan Keith and Dakota Diaz were in a vehicle that was involved in a wreck on Memorial Drive at Mall Drive on April 20.
The incident began when a man was observed by Greenville police officers robbing a woman of her purse at about 9:45 a.m. near Bank of America on Greenville Boulevard and Red Banks Road. According to an incident report, the robbery resulted in the theft of a $50 purse and $20,000 in cash.
Following the robbery, the suspect entered a black sedan with three others. The officer tailed the vehicle through the Camping World parking lot off of Red Banks, behind the Target shopping center off of Evans Street and then westbound on Greenville Boulevard.
After turning left onto Memorial Drive with officers in pursuit, the sedan crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a pickup truck. The vehicle then drove into a utility pole and came to a rest near the intersection of Mall Drive.
The crash led to the closure of the area of Memorial Drive between Regency Boulevard and Greenville Boulevard for most of the day.
A crash report released by the State Highway Patrol stated that the 2013 Hyundai Sonata the men fled in belongs to an uninvolved person from The Bronx, New York.
The pickup driver was identified as a woman from Winterville. Her status is not currently known.
The four men have been charged with common law robbery, the police department reported. Additional charges are forthcoming.
The crash report said that the driver, Williams, did not have a license.
It also indicated that two other vehicles were struck by debris from the wreck and sustained minor damages. The drivers of those vehicles were uninjured.