A fender bender on South Elm Street led to a woman being arrested for driving while impaired.
Evelyn Taylor, 50, of 1557 Pinetops Crisps Road, Pinetops, was involved in a minor collision at the intersection of South Elm and 10th Street at 8:48 a.m. on March 16. According to a crash report from the Greenville Police Department, a vehicle sitting at a stop light was struck from behind by Taylor.
The victim told police that they felt two bumps in the rear of their vehicle before realizing they’d been hit. They called for police. The officer responding attempted to get a statement from Taylor, who said that she was “trying to push the gas, but (she) instead pushed into vehicle 2 (the other motorist).”
Footage from a camera on 10th street and Elm shows that Taylor did in fact hit the other motorist without attempting to stop. She was given a field sobriety test and found to be impaired. She was described as unsteady on her feet and swaying in a DWI report. She refused a blood alcohol test.
Taylor also was cited for driving with a suspended license and failure to reduce speed.
Taylor was previously arrested for DWI in 2013.
Taylor was among 15 people charged with impaired driving according to law enforcement and court records available between March 12-18. In other cases:
- Theresa Allen, 53, of 2605 Whitaker Drive, Greenville, was arrested at 11:29 p.m. on March 12 by the State Highway Patrol on U.S. 264. Allen made an improper lane change and ran a stoplight, which led to her being stopped. The trooper reported she had a strong odor of alcohol, red glassy eyes, was unable to follow instructions and was both verbally abusive and emotional. Her blood alcohol content was 0.12.
- Ricardo Corona, 50, of 1625 Debsan Circle, Greenville, was arrested by the State Highway Patrol at 2:20 a.m. on March 13. Corona was traveling on N.C. 11 at the time. The trooper reported he was unsteady on his feet and smelled of alcohol. His blood alcohol content was 0.15.
- Camryn Dunn, 20, of 400 S. Elm St., Greenville, was arrested by Greenville Police at 9:17 p.m. on March 17. The officer reported she rolled her tire against a curb on South Elm and was moving from lane line to lane line prior to being pulled over. The officer noticed a strong odor of alcohol and Dunn admitted to drinking. Her blood alcohol content was 0.17.
Ali Elmaliki, 39, of 4242 Dudleys Grant Drive, Winterville, was arrested by Greenville Police at 4:33 p.m. on March 15. Elmaliki hit a light pole on Dudley’s Grant Drive and told officers he mixed up his gas and brake pedals. He had red, glassy eyes and was unsteady on his feet according to reports. His blood alcohol content was 0.12.
- Mitzi Floresnepomuceno, 25, of 1966 N.C. 258, Kinston, was arrested by Grifton Police at 10:39 p.m on March 12. She was pulled over traveling on N.C. 11 and smelled of alcohol. She also admitted to drinking and her blood alcohol content was 0.14.
- Christian Frazier, 26, of 937 Alert Road, Warrenton, was arrested by Greenville Police at 3:25 a.m. on March 13. Reports say he was swerving and ran a red light prior to being pulled over. He admitted to drinking and did not perform well on a field sobriety test. His blood alcohol content was 0.18.
- Darrick Locklear, 49, of 400 Jacksontown Road, Ayden, was arrested at 7:42 p.m. on March 13, by Ayden Police. Locklear drove left of the center line and an officer noticed a smell of alcohol and unsteadiness after pulling him over. Locklear refused a blood alcohol test.
- Jaasia Matthews, 27, of 400 Deck St., Greenville, was arrested by State Highway Patrol on U.S. 13 at 12:37 a.m. on March 13. No further details were made available but she had a blood alcohol content of 0.14.
- Melissa Powell, 30, of 2116 Flagstone Court, Greenville, was arrested by State Highway Patrol on Sheppard Mill Road at 12:36 a.m. on March 17. Powell had a strong odor of alcohol and red, glassy eyes. Her blood alcohol content was 0.19.
- Keandre Stephenson, 26, of 2906 Cedar Creek Road, Greenville, was arrested by State Highway Patrol at 11:34 p.m. on March 12. He was pulled over on U.S. 13. His blood alcohol content was 0.13.
- Dennis Wells Jr., 30, of 919 Slauter St., Greenville, was arrested by the State Highway Patrol at 11:39 p.m. on March 13 on U.S. 264. Wells was speeding 69 in 55 mph zone and was pulled over. He smelled of alcohol according to the report. His blood alcohol content was 0.09.
- Dylan Wells, 27, of 444 Third St., Ayden, was arrested by Winterville Police on N.C. 11 at 3:33 a.m. on March 14. The officer reported Wells smelled of alcohol and had red, glassy eyes. His blood alcohol content was 0.16.
- Maurice Williams, 29, of 3090 Joe Stocks Road, Greenville, was arrested by State Highway Patrol at 12:40 a.m. on March 14, on N.C. 43. He failed to maintain lane control and a trooper noticed a strong odor of alcohol and red, glassy eyes. His blood alcohol content was 0.24.
- Corey Witmeyer, 19, of 3877 Tonsley Place, High Point, was arrested by State Highway Patrol in Greenville at 11:27 p.m. on March 11. Witmeyer’s blood alcohol content was 0.11.