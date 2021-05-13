A vehicle break-in on a residential street led to the theft of more than $3,000 in tools on Tuesday morning.
Greenville police reported to a residence at the 4000 block of Rhema Street at 5:54 a.m. They found that the tools and a car battery had been stolen from the resident’s truck.
An incident report said that the items stolen were miscellaneous hand tools, three drills, three impact drills, a saw, four wrenches, an air compressor with hose and faucets. A right angle drill and power tool batteries also were missing.
The total value of the items stolen was $3,087.
The case is inactive.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2000 block Shadowood Court, 2:55 a.m., May 11: attempted vehicle break-in at residence; case inactive.
- 700 block Southeast Greenville Boulevard, 2:04 a.m., May 11: handgun valued at $500 stolen from vehicle in parking lot; case inactive.
- 1900 block Covengton Way, 9:15 a.m., May 12: $100 cash, wallet stolen from vehicle at residence; case inactive.
- 200 block North Sylvan Drive, 12:11 p.m., May 11: electronics valued at $2,499 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 671 S. Memorial Drive, 12:20 a.m., May 12: cigarettes valued at $7.36 stolen from Walgreen’s; case inactive.
Assaults
- 300 block Paige Drive, 11:43 p.m., May 11: woman assaulted by ex at residence; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 7300 block County Home Road, Ayden, 2:52 p.m., May 11: man defrauded of $519.46 cash via internet; case active.
Assaults
- 3300 block Myrtlewood Court, Fountain, 11:22 a.m., May 11: juvenile assaulted by unknown person in parking lot; case active.
- 3500 block N.C. Highway 43 North, Greenville, 4:41 p.m., May 11: woman receiving harassing phone calls from acquaintance; case active.
- 2300 block Glenn Boulevard, Farmville, 7:06 p.m., May 11: woman threatened by boyfriend at residence; case active.