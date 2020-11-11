A Greenville woman was charged with abuse after hospital workers found her child was missing fingernails and toenails and tested positive for narcotics, the Pitt County Sheriff's Officer reported.
Deputies received a report of an abused child on Oct. 5 prompting an investigation, according to a news release issued on Wednesday. The juvenile victim had been taken to the Children's Emergency Department at Vidant Medical Center.
Hospital staff alerted the Pitt County Department of Social Services after determining the child had serious injuries including the missing nails and tested positive for the presence of narcotics.
Nikki Manning, 30, of Greenville, was arrested on Tuesday, the news release said. She was charged of felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury.
Manning was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center and released after posting a $75,000 bond, the release said.