Authorities seized drugs and guns and arrested a mother and son after searching two homes in Grimesland, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office reported.
Sheriff's investigators were able to obtain warrants to search 4742 Maria Court and 4614 Dixon Road on Friday. The search was conducted by the agency's Special Operations Unit, Major Crimes Unit and K-9 Unit with assistance from officers with N.C. Probation and Parole.
As a result of the search, detectives seized three guns, approximately $7,000 in cash and illegal narcotics, the sheriff's office reported.
Officers arrested 26-year-old Raquan Anthony Turnage and his mother, 50-year-old Anita Devette Turnage, both of Grimesland.
Raquan Turnage was charged with two counts each of felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine and felony conspiracy and one count sell/deliver controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, maintain a dwelling for the sale of controlled substance, felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia
Anita Turnage was charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, sell/deliver controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, maintain a dwelling for the sale of controlled substance, felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II and schedule IV, possession of firearm by felon and two counts felony conspiracy.
Both were booked into the Pitt County Detention Center, Raquan Turnage in lieu of a $150,000 secured bond and Anita Turnage under a $125,000 secured bond.