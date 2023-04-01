...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
A man with a prior conviction for second-degree murder has been arrested on multiple charges of assaulting a woman he lived with in Ayden, according to court documents.
Warrants obtained from the Pitt County Courthouse said that Montrelle Dominique Williams, 34, was arrested by Ayden police on March 27 in connection to a March 16 incident on Fawn Road in Ayden. The home is north of N.C. 102 and east of downtown Ayden.
A warrant for assault on a female listed Williams’ address at 720 Fawn Road, while other warrants said he resides at 308 E. Roundtree Drive in Greenville.
Warrants said Williams spied on the victim using hidden cameras in a bedroom occupied by the victim and that he took her vehicle. It also said on the day of the incident Williams assaulted the woman with a pocket knife, his hands and his feet.
The warrants detailed that the victim suffered injuries to her throat after Williams allegedly sat on her chest and choked her with both hands. They said he also headbutted her and punched her in the face with a closed fist and at one point held a knife to her throat, the warrants said.
On the day of his arrest, the Pitt County Courthouse database said that Williams violated a domestic violence protection order at the residence. That charge was not listed on warrants.
According to North Carolina Department of Public Safety records Williams has a prior conviction for second-degree murder from an April 4, 2009, incident in Pitt County.
He was sentenced to 12 years in prison and released on Aug. 28, 2022. His parole was set to end on May 25.
Williams served that sentence concurrent to sentences for second-degree burglary and common law robbery from incidents on June 23, 2006, and Jan. 1, 2008, respectively. It is unclear if he was incarcerated for those crimes at the time of the murder.
Charges from the March 16 incident include: assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury; assault with a deadly weapon; assault on a female; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; and misdemeanor secret peeping