A murder trial set for Monday was continued to Nov. 29 due to the Veterans Day holiday, a Pitt County Superior Court judge said Monday.
The trial of George Knight Jr. of Greenville was to start in Pitt County Superior Court Monday morning. Both the defense for Knight and the state, represented by Assistant District Anthony Futrell were ready to proceed.
Judge Marvin K. Blount III said that he advised both attorneys last week to continue the case due to scheduling matters caused by the short week.
Blount ordered the trial to be continued with jury selection beginning Nov. 29. The trial will proceed as a special setting and be the only case on the Superior Court calendar with Blount presiding. The state anticipates all witnesses will be available.
Knight is on trial for the shooting death of Shantelle Pope, 27, of Greenville. She was killed on Nov. 13, 2018, in the 100 block of Tyson Street near Colonial Avenue while she was gathered with several other people.
The shooting occurred about 9 p.m. severely injuring Pope. She was transported to Vidant Medical Center where she succumbed to her wounds on Nov. 15. Knight was arrested on Nov. 20.
Police said at the time that two others standing with Pope were the intended targets. Knight also being tried for two counts of attempted first degree murder.