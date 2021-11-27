A Greenville man is set to stand trial Monday for the 2018 shooting death of a woman.
George Knight Jr., 35, of 413 Vance St., is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
Knight is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Shantelle Pope of Greenville on Nov. 13, 2018, in the 100 block of Tyson Street near Colonial Avenue while she was gathered with several other people.
The shooting occurred about 9 p.m., severely injuring Pope, who was transported to Vidant Medical Center. She succumbed to her wounds on Nov. 15. Knight was arrested on Nov. 20.
Police said at the time that two others standing with Pope were the intended targets, leading to the two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
Knight’s trial was initially scheduled to begin Nov. 8 in Pitt County Superior Court.
Both the defense for Knight and the state, represented by Assistant District Anthony Futrell were ready to proceed.
Both sides agreed to continue the case at the advice of Judge Marvin K. Blount III, who cited scheduling matters that could come in light of the Veteran’s Day holiday
The trial will proceed as a special setting and be the only case on the Superior Court calendar with Blount presiding. The state anticipates all witnesses will be available.