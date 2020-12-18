A Greenville woman visiting the gravesite of her deceased son told authorities on Tuesday that the nameplate had been stolen from his grave.
Tina Mosley reported to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office that incident occurred at 1647 Ivy Road sometime before 3:17 p.m. on Tuesday. The case report also indicated the area around the grave also had been damaged, the incident report said.
Mosely is the mother of Tiyon Markivus Williams, who was shot at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 in the doorway of Apt. 712 at the Davis Apartments, 3645 E. 10th St., according to the Greenville Police Department. He died later that evening at Vidant Medical Center.
Justin Kevondre Breland, 20, was inside Apt. 712 when Williams was shot. He was charged with possession of firearm by felon, probation violation and drug charges in connection to the case.
No one has been charged yet in Williams’ death. The police department reported on Wednesday that detectives are still actively working the case and conferring with prosecutors about additional charges.
Tuesday would have been Williams’ 21st birthday.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
900 block U.S. 64 Alt. West, Bethel, 10 p.m. Dec. 13-9 a.m. Dec. 15: dog valued at $50 stolen; case active.
- 800 block Home Street, Greenville, 5:30 a.m. Dec. 15: man’s wallet valued at $20 stolen, later recovered; case active.
- 3800 block Avon Road, Grimesland, 12:56 p.m. Dec. 11-1:36 p.m. Dec. 14: vehicle and money valued at a total of $1,369 stolen, vehicle recovered; case active.
- 4300 block Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, midnight Dec. 9-9:25 a.m. Dec. 14: handgun and laser valued at a total of $550 stolen; case active.
- 700 block Roosevelt Spain Road, Greenville, 11 p.m. Dec. 11-11:12 p.m. Dec. 14: law enforcement equipment valued at $100 stolen; case active.
- 6200 W.W. Gaskins Road, Ayden, midnight Dec. 13-4:16 p.m. Dec. 14: two dogs valued at $200 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 900 block Belvoir School Road, Greenville, 4:25 a.m. Dec. 15: man assaulted by pointing handgun; case closed by arrest.
- 200 block Melissa Court, Washington, 11:46 a.m. Dec. 15: woman assaulted; case active.
- 3000 block Lessie Mae Lane, Farmville, 3:25 p.m. Dec. 14: woman’s ex-boyfriend ran into her vehicle while she was inside of it; case active.
GREENVILLE
Gun, property stolen
A firearm, laptop, cash and pocket knife were among items stolen from a vehicle in a break-in on Sunday, according to a Greenville Police Department report.
The incident occurred about 8 a.m. in the 100 block Rockland Drive, which is in the Arbor Hills neighborhood off of Eastern Pines Road.
The property was valued at $1,606, the report said. The investigation is ongoing.
In other cases, the police department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1200 block Red Banks Road, 8:33-11:12 p.m. Dec. 14: clothes and smart watches valued at $250 stolen; case inactive.
- 2200 block Gunston Court, midnight Dec. 13-8:36 a.m. Dec. 14: firearm valued at $675 stolen; case inactive.
- 100 block Arbor Drive, midnight Dec. 13-8:28 a.m. Dec. 14: Chromebook and cash valued at a total of $550 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 4500 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., 4:13 p.m. Dec. 14-9:15 a.m. Dec 15: tool valued at $370 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 2300 block South Memorial Drive, 6:42 a.m. Dec. 15: $170 in cash stolen; case inactive.
Assaults
- 2400 block North Memorial Drive, 5:10 p.m. Dec. 13: woman assaulted by relative, suffered minor injury; case inactive.
- 1500 block Fleming Street, 10 a.m. Dec. 15: man assaulted; case inactive.
400 block Winslow Pointe Drive, 9:25 p.m. Dec. 15: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; investigation ongoing.