The trial of a Nash County man accused of killing his wife, hiding her body in Edgecombe County and fleeing the state is set to begin Monday in Greenville.
Even though the trial of Rexford Lynn Keel Jr. has been moved to Pitt County, Nash County Superior Court Judge Quentin Sumner will preside over the trial, District Attorney Robert Evans and his team will prosecute the case and Nash County criminal attorney David Braswell will serve as the court-appointed attorney defending Keel.
“This is still a Nash County case,” Evans said Friday. “It was just moved to Pitt County because of concerns over the past media coverage.”
Keel is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the March 2019 death of Diana Alejandra Keel, 38, of 208 Old Country Home Road near Nashville.
She was a registered nurse in the emergency department at Wilson Medical Center. She was reported missing on March 9, 2019, and her body was located a few days later near a rural road in Edgecombe County.
According to autopsy reports, her death was caused by repeated sharp and blunt force trauma to her face, head and neck that left her with “extensive skull fractures.”
Keel, who was 57 at the time of his arrest, soon emerged as a suspect. He fled as a warrant for his arrest was issued and was captured and arrested on March 17, 2019, in Arizona, where he was pulled over in a traffic stop. Nash County deputies went to Arizona to bring Keel home to face the charge against him in Nash County.
The brutal nature of the crime and Keel’s subsequent flight from justice drew local, state and national media attention to the case. The media attention caused the public defender at the time to ask for a change in venue so that a jury pool could be selected outside of Nash County.
“There was substantial and widespread local, state and national media coverage of this case, detailing the lives of the defendant and the decedent,” stated the motion filed by Matthew C. Geoffrion, assistant public defender for Judicial District 3A.
Despite the widespread nature of the media attention focused on the crime, the motion for a change in venue focused specifically on the perceptions in Nash County.
“The media coverage included, among other things, press conferences by the Nash County sheriff, many written articles in local newspapers, online articles, television coverage as well as social media discussion. Discussion in the media included speculation surrounding the passing of the defendant’s previous wife,” the motion stated.
Keel’s first wife, Elizabeth Bess Edwards Keel, reportedly died on Jan. 1, 2006, at the couple’s home in Momeyer. Her death was the result of a fall on the concrete steps in front of her home and was caused by “blunt trauma to the head.” Her death was ruled accidental at the time.
According to the previously filed motion for a change in venue, the District Attorney’s Office originally opposed the motion to move the trial to another county.
“The state objected to the motion but did note that the state had concerns over efficiency and a waste of resources and time should a trial begin in Nash County and then be required to be transferred to another venue after the trial process begins in Nash County,” the motion stated.
Sumner ultimately decided to move the trial venue in early March 2020, just before the COVID pandemic closed courtrooms for months.
In the document outlining his decision, Sumner stated that “there exists in Nash County a prejudice against this defendant so that he cannot obtain a fair and impartial trial within Nash County.”
At that time, Keel’s tentative court date was set for July 27, 2020. However, motions and long COVID-related delays have set the trial date back by more than 14 months.
COVID concerns still may affect Monday’s trial date as it has with many other court proceedings in recent months, Evans said.
“Unless COVID issues cause a delay, the proceedings should start Monday,” he said.