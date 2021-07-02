The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of vehicle break-in attempts that resulted in the theft of a handgun.
People in two homes on Treyburn Circle in Greenville reported seeing two suspects walking through yards in the neighborhood on Thursday, attempting to open vehicle doors.
One of the vehicles was unlocked, resulting in the theft of a Glock 26 handgun valued at $500, an incident report stated.
Two vehicles at one of the residences were locked and not broken into.
The incident reports indicated all three cases are connected.
The first report came in at 7:19 a.m. The vehicle in question was last known to be secure about 9 p.m. Wednesday night.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office, in other cases, released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 400 block Black Jack Simpson Road, Greenville, 10:42 p.m., July 1: vehicle broken into at residence; case active.
700 block N.C. 30/U.S. 264, Greenville, 1:35 p.m., July 1: vehicle broken into. Glock 19 handgun valued at $600, 30-round magazine valued at $30 stolen; case active.
- 4685 U.S. 13, Greenville, 4:36 p.m., July 1: armed robbery at 264 Amusement. Female victim acquainted with suspect. $8,625 in cash stolen; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
1020 S.W. Greenville B
- lvd., 8:16 p.m., July 1: cigars, cigarettes valued at $55,000 stolen from storage unit at Pitt Mini Storage; case active.
2600 block Tryon Drive, 11:45 a.m., July 1: vehicle broken into at residence. Firearm valued at $500 stolen; case active.
- 4200 block Dudley’s Grant Drive, 12:13 a.m., July 2: unauthorized use of motor vehicle reported at residence; case active.
Assaults
632 S. Memorial Drive, 7:03 p.m., July 1: individual with disability assaulted at McDonald’s; case inactive.