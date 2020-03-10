A webpage provided by the Pitt County Health Department is helping residents stay on top of the latest coronavirus developments, its director told county commissioners Monday, a few hours before reports of five more confirmed cases in North Carolina.
Public Health Director Dr. John Silvernail reported during the Board of Commissioners regular meeting that no cases of the virus have been confirmed in Pitt County. He said pittcountync.gov/coronavirus is updated daily with news and information, though initial data about the virus may be distorting its overall severity.
“We’re seeing the sickest people first, so there’s a bit of a selection bias in what we see, and that makes the numbers initially look much worse than they really are once we get the full spectrum of the disease,” Silvernail said.
Confirmation of five new COVID-19 cases, all in Wake County, was reported Monday afternoon by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. They are in addition to two unrelated cases reported in Wake and Chatham counties previously.
The five people all traveled to Boston in late February to attend a BioGen conference, DHHS reported. Several cases of COVID-19 across the country have been tied to the conference.
A person from Indiana who tested positive March 8 also visited Wake and Durham counties March 2-6, DHHS reported on Monday, and local health officials are tracing the person’s contacts in North Carolina.
Silvernail said people most at risk for the virus are over the age of 60 who also have underlying conditions like heart disease, diabetes, asthma and chronic bronchitis.
In order to understand how the coronavirus is identified, Silvernail used the imagery of piling that is submerged in water at high tide.
“When a novel (new) infection emerges, the first thing we see are the deaths,” he said.
As the tide goes out a little bit, he said, officials see the number of people who are hospitalized with the virus, and after that they see the number of people who seek medical care for the virus, but who are not necessarily sick enough to go to the hospital.
And last to come into view is the number of people with the virus who are mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic, which means they do not show any symptoms.
Silvernail said that 80 percent of people who contract the virus will be asymptomatic.
One reason there has been so much concern is limited availability when it comes to diagnostic measures and treatments, and there is no vaccine for it, Silvernail said.
However, the county does have an adequate supply of testing kits, Silvernail said. He is in regular contact with the county’s emergency management director, state and regional health directors and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Commissioner Melvin McLawhorn asked about the difference between symptoms for flu and for the coronavirus. “Fever, cough and shortness of breath seem to be the hallmarks of the coronavirus,” Silvernail said.
In adults, the onset of influenza is much more abrupt; the symptoms are high fever, cough, sore throat, intense body aches, shaking and chills.
Schools response
Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker reported steps are being taken to educate faculty, staff and students about prevention.
The schools are teaching kids how to cough and how to wash hands, Lenker said.
The custodians are washing and wiping down surfaces similarly to what is done during flu season, doing that on a daily, routine basis, he said.
Custodians are washing down desks, doorknobs and phones — anything that gets touched a lot, Lenker said.
County Manager Scott Elliott said that Eastern Carolina Vocational Center employees were wiping down surfaces in county buildings.
Lenker said he plans to meet with other superintendents on Wednesday to discuss what plans they have in their schools.
He said that he is in communication with Health and Human Services and the Department of Public Instruction.
Field trips planned for out of the area are scheduled to be reviewed.
“We’ll see what we need to do there,” he said.