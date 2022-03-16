Family of a teen killed in a hit and run on MacGregor Downs Road in Greenville early Monday gathered at the spot where he died to lift up his name and call for justice.
At approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday morning Greenville police responded to MacGregor Downs Road between Joel and Wyngate drives where they found the body of Jaquile “Junior” Ray Jackson, 13, in a ditch. A red kick scooter was located near his body and there were marks in the grass to indicate he had been riding it, the department said.
“This is the spot where my nephew was left to die,” said Jackson’s aunt Chinetta Pippen. “When I came out here yesterday the blood was so fresh and bright. He did not deserve this. No child deserves this.
“Imagine your child laying in this spot alone. Dying. Calling for you. How would you all feel? What would you all want to happen? We want justice for my nephew.”
At the vigil teachers and family members shared memories of Jackson, a sixth-grader at Pitt Academy who they said liked to joke and play video games. They said his smile was infectious and his ambitions were obvious.
“He was just telling me the other day his dreams,” said Mary Beckloff, Jackson’s teacher. “He planned to go to Louisiana State University for college. He wanted to own his own business, join the Marines. When I got the phone call yesterday morning I broke down.”
“The class is really not going to be the same without him cracking jokes. If there was tension in the room, he definitely knew how to lighten the mood.”
Chevon Cherry, who taught Jackson in fifth grade last year, said he was an avid reader, often not wanting to pull his nose from a book even during lessons. Sasha Coward, a cousin who also served as his counsellor at Pitt Academy, said as much as the teen’s family cared about him, he cared about them in turn.
“When he showed up at our program he was just like ‘Oh, we are family,” Coward said. “I think he was just doing that to keep himself out of trouble, but it kind of worked because I said OK that is my family, you all are not going to mess with him.
“I am really just going to miss him coming in and saying ‘hey cuz,’ giving me hugs and stuff. Trying to play that fam card. It was working.”
Pippen told the gathered crowd that Jackson was protective of his 1-year-old sister and was close with his brother, Jeremiah.
“He will never get to play basketball with him,” Pippen said. “All of that was taken from him.”
At the vigil’s conclusion, those gathered released balloons shaped like hearts and stars into the Greenville sky and called out in unison “Justice for Junior.”
Jackson was last seen at his home on Roundtree Drive about 10 p.m. on Sunday, a Greenville Police Department news release said. His residence is in the Moyewood neighborhood near Fifth and Memorial, about 2 miles away.
He last spoke to his family around 11 p.m., the news release said. Investigators believe the crash likely occurred shortly before a passerby called police to report his body was in the ditch.
Jackson’s family notified law enforcement that he was missing shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday.
Cousin Terale Lofton said the teenager was at his home in Moyewood between 6 and 7 p.m. Sunday and that he chatted with his family before leaving. Lofton said it is unclear why Jackson was on MacGregor Downs Road at such an early hour Monday and that anyone, be it a friend he was texting with or otherwise, needs to step forward to help put the pieces together.
“He does not really even know anyone over here,” Lofton said. “I asked (residents) if they had cameras and they said no.”
During the vigil, Lofton was vocal about a need for lights and cameras on the stretch of road for incidents precisely like this.
“We need cameras,” Lofton said. “Lighting it up is still going to help because maybe, I am hoping and praying, whatever happened in this situation is someone just did not see him.
Preliminary investigations have led law enforcement to believe the suspect vehicle was traveling on MacGregor Downs east toward B’s Barbecue Road when it struck Jackson on the scooter. The driver then left the scene, police said.
Jackson’s body was thrown from the area of impact near a private driveway into the ditch. The area is largely residential and is within site of MacGregor Downs Health and Rehabilitation Center. The stretch of road is without sidewalks or street lights. The speed limit is 45 mph.
Kieran Roundtree, Jackson’s grandfather, called on the public to come forward with any information they might have.
“We are going to miss him,” Roundtree said. “We just hope that the person who did this is able to come, stand up and actually take responsibility for their actions.”
Those with information or who were in the area of the incident can contact Officer Lemon at 702-4032 or Crime Stoppers at 758-7777.