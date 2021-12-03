No verdict was reached on Thursday in the murder trial of George Knight, who is accused of shooting Shantelle Pope on Nov. 13, 2018.
The jury began deliberations at 2:12 p.m. and remained sequestered until shortly after 5 p.m. Judge Marvin Blount gave the members the option to continue their deliberations into the night or to take a break. The jury chose the latter.
Earlier in the day, attorneys made their final arguments in connection to the case. Pope was shot in front of her home at 102 Tyson St. in west Greenville and died at Vidant Medical Center on Nov. 15.
Prior to the statements, Knight could be seen gently rocking in his seat. On the other side of the courtroom, Pope’s mother, Wanda Swain, did the same.
Prosecutor Anthony Futrell opened by lamenting Pope’s death.
“Shantelle, she did not do anything wrong,” Futrell said. “She did what we all do — she went to work and she came home.”
Pope’s shooting occurred at 8:56 p.m. after she arrived home from a shift at Cypress Glen. Witnesses say that Pope stopped to talk to her boyfriend, Carlos Woolard, and another man who sat in a vehicle outside her home. Woolard said Tuesday that gunfire came from the driver’s side of a silver car driving on Tyson Street, which proceeded to turn onto Fairfax Avenue.
Knight was arrested on Nov. 20, 2018, and charged with first-degree murder for Pope’s death as well as two counts of attempted first-degree murder for shooting at the vehicle containing Woolard and another man, Deontay Parrish, who gave Woolard a ride that day.
Knight’s attorney Clark Everett, former Pitt County district attorney, argued that Parrish’s lack of testimony and cooperation with police is a missing piece in the case. He alleged that Parrish could have opened fire on the suspect’s car first.
Three 45 caliber shell casings were found at the scene near where Parrish’s blue Nissan was parked in front of 104 Tyson St. The 45 rounds were not initially submitted to forensic sciences because Woolard did not tell detectives that Parrish shot at the other vehicle.
Everett agreed with the state that Pope’s death was a tragic accident. He disagreed that Knight was at the scene despite the prosecution’s insistence that city camera footage from various west Greenville locations show him in his sister’s vehicle, a silver Ford Fiesta, in the area.
“You cannot guess him guilty,” Everett repeatedly told the jury. He also warned of the possibility of their “waking up in a cold sweat six months from now” regretting a guilty verdict.
One of Wednesday’s hardest hitting pieces of testimony, that of former Knight cellmate Demetric Ward, was a matter of contention in the closing statements. Ward alleged that he overheard Knight admit to the crime and included specific details like the caliber of handgun, Knight washing his hands at a gas station and the use of his sister’s car.
Futrell said that Ward, who was arrested in Wilson and charged with federal drug offenses for trafficking cocaine, might not be a good man but that he had no reason to lie. Everett argued that he could have used information from Knight’s court file to try getting a lighter sentence. He faces possible life in prison.
“What would you trust him with?” Everett said. “Would you let him babysit your children? … If you trust him with this then let him take your children to school.”
About 3:15 p.m., the jury asked to review city camera footage from Third Street and Tyson Street, which the state alleges shows the shooting at a distance, as well as footage from Fifth Street Vance streets, which shows a man assumed to be Knight and co-defendant Travis Roberson walking down the street. Roberson is scheduled to be in court on Dec. 9.
The jury will reconvene at 9:30 a.m. today to continue deliberations.