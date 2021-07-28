A 19-year-old man has been arrested for felony arson after allegedly setting an East Carolina University police SUV on fire Tuesday.
A release from ECU News Services said officers received a call around 2:15 p.m. that an ECU police SUV was on fire at 1206 Charles Blvd., an off-campus property owned by ECU. The release said that the fire damaged the rear of the vehicle. Greenville Fire/Rescue extinguished the fire quickly, the release said.
Officers used camera footage to get the suspect description. A patrol sergeant located the suspect, Fernando Laurens, on 10th Street near South Founders Drive. Laurens attempted to flee but was apprehended, arrested and charged with three counts of felony arsony to personal property and obstructing a police officer.
Captain Christ Sutton with ECU Police said that Laurens was in possession of a gallon milk jug containing a liquid substance which police and fire personnel believe was used to start the fire. Sutton said that the substance could have pooled under the vehicle or been poured atop it prior to being lit.
Laurens is not a student at ECU, the release said. His last address was in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. The release said a motive is unknown and that there is no immediate or ongoing threat to campus.
The Greenville Police Department is assisting the investigation. The State Bureau of Investigation was called to process the crime scene.