A woman says she was held hostage by her son in a home near Barrus Construction Road Tuesday.
Reports to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office came in at 8:35 a.m. The incident took place in the 1700 block of Robert Drive where the victim said that her son, the perpetrator, held her against her will. The case is active.
According to reports the case is being investigated as a kidnapping as well as an assault on a female, stalking, assault by strangulation, interference with emergency communications, violation of a domestic violence order and the violation of pretrial release.
According to the victim, the defendant is a trained martial artist. No further information was available from the sheriff’s office at press time.
Pitt County
The sheriff’s office released reports with the following details and allegations.
Break ins, thefts
- 1701 Staton Mill Road, Greenville, 11:44 a.m. Feb. 23: catalytic converter valued at $2,000 stolen from van at Divine Anointing Church International; case active.
Greenville
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations.
Break ins, thefts
4151 E 10th St.,
- 7:18 a.m., Feb. 23: catalytic converter valued at $1,500 stolen from vehicle at Kids Kountry; case inactive.
1400 S Elm St., 11:42 a.m., Feb. 23: catalytic converter valued at $500 stolen from vehicle at First Presbyterian Church; case active.
- 2800 block South Memorial Drive, 6:09 p.m., Feb. 23: wallet and identification stolen from hotel guest; case inactive.
1100 Red Banks Road, 11:47 a.m, Feb. 23: two catalytic converters valued at $1,000 stolen from vehicles at Oakmont Baptist Church; case inactive.
Assaults
3200 block Moseley Drive, 2:53 a.m., Feb. 24: woman assaulted at residence; case active.