One count of attempted murder was dismissed against Santos Anselmo, who is on trial on charges of attacking an ex-girlfriend with a machete at her Farmville home in June 2019.
Pitt County Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster said Wednesday afternoon that testimony did not meet language present in N.C. General Statutes necessary to charge Anselmo with the attempted murder of Eloy Cholula, a second victim who was living with the woman at the time of the attack.
Anselmo was the lone witness called to the stand by the defense. His attorney, Taplie Coile, questioned his relationship with the victim, Francisca Jimenez-Rosario, after the two separated in January of 2019.
Anselmo testified that the two would often see one another on weekends and that it was not unusual that he was at her home the Sunday that attack took place on Goldsboro Road.
Contrary to Jimenez-Rosario and Cholula’s testimony on Tuesday, Anselmo said that he did not threaten either of them. He said that he initially arrived at the woman’s home around 11 a.m. to find her in a truck with Cholula. He questioned what she was doing to him and she offered no answer. He said no one attempted to call law enforcement as the victims claimed during their testimony.
Anselmo said after the morning visit, he returned to his home in Snow Hill, drank around 24 beers and visited his neighbors. He called Jimenez-Rosario twice, he said, to tell her he wanted his belongings back from when he lived with her. He said he returned to her home, intending to collect them.
Anselmo said that when he arrived, Cholula approached him in a threatening manner. He said he felt intimidated and grabbed a machete he kept in his van for work. Cholula ran to the house, he said, and Jimenez-Rosario approached him. A struggle ensued, he said, and the victim was accidently cut.
He said he never attempted to harm Cholula, and that a struggle other witnesses spoke about during testimony never happened.
Prosecutor Valerie Pearce asked Anselmo about his prior relationship with Jimenez-Rosario, which she said was contentious at times. He said the relationship was bad but that he was always respectful to her. Anselmo also said that he never threatened to “disappear” anyone, that he never attempted to gain entry to Jimenez-Rosario’s home after Cholula entered it and that he never struck Jimenez-Rosario while she was on the ground.
Anselmo told Pearce and the jury that he wrecked his van after he left the scene and that it caught fire. He said that he hid in a family home in Greene County, as law enforcement previously stated, and that the family found him and called the police.
Anselmo said he never contacted law enforcement — despite his testimony that Jimenez-Rosario’s injuries were accidental — because it never occurred to him.
Earlier in the day, prosecutors called forensic and law enforcement officers to the stand. The machete Anselmo is accused of using was one piece of evidence Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Detective Nathan Hollingsworth showed to jurors. Foster admitted the weapon into evidence despite a discussion on Tuesday — without a jury present — as to whether the weapon would be admissible in court.
Jimenez-Rosario said that Anselmo struck her in the cheek, head, knee and hands with the machete. Evidence presented Tuesday showed injuries she sustained.
Andrew Walker, a forensic scientist with the State Crime Lab, said that he analyzed the machete as well as a t-shirt, blue jeans and boots. Articles of interest denoting blood were found on the shirt.
After evidence was presented, Coiles made a motion to dismiss both charges. He said that there was a lack of intent and that Cholula sustained no injuries. Foster agreed that what he had heard and seen did not constitute attempted murder against Cholula, but that the charge would remain for his alleged attack on Jimenez-Rosario.
Foster said that had the charges for the alleged attack on Cholula been assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, there might have been a better chance of its being read.
Charges will be read to the jury and closing statements will be made by the state and defense beginning at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.