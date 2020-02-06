One person was displaced after a small fire broke out at a duplex in Greenville Wednesday morning, Greenville Fire-Rescue officials reported.
Crews responded to 102 Eric Court, Suite B, about 7:50 a.m.
Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Rebekah Thurston said fire damage was contained to one side of the duplex and that the fire possibly originated from a charcoal grill on a deck.
The fire has been ruled accidental and the no injuries were reported.
About 20 firefighters responded to the scene, Thurston said.