One person was displaced after a small fire broke out at a duplex in Greenville Wednesday morning, Greenville Fire-Rescue officials reported. 

Crews responded to 102 Eric Court, Suite B, about 7:50 a.m.

Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Rebekah Thurston said fire damage was contained to one side of the duplex and that the fire possibly originated from a charcoal grill on a deck. 

The fire has been ruled accidental and the no injuries were reported. 

About 20 firefighters responded to the scene, Thurston said. 

