One person was injured and several cars were damaged during an overnight shooting at an area Waffle House, the Greenville Police Department reported.
Officers were dispatched at 3 a.m. Sunday to the parking lot of the Waffle House at 820 S. Memorial Drive, across from Guy Smith Stadium, a news release said.
A preliminary investigation revealed shots were fired between two groups in the parking lot of the restaurant, the release said.
Donyell Hill, 38, of Greenville was transported to Vidant Medical Center with gunshot wounds. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. A motive for the shooting is still under investigation.
No other injuries have been reported to the Greenville Police Department, however, several cars were damaged by gunfire.
Officers late Sunday were still in the process of reviewing cameras in the area and talking to witnesses.
Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to contact Detective Walker at 252-329-4186 or CrimeStoppers (252) 758-7777. CrimeStoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest.