A shooting at a house party early Sunday morning killed one man and another injured, the Greenville Police Department reported.
Officers were dispatched to 2609 McGregor Downs Road about 1:40 a.m. to a report of a shooting at a large party, according to a news release issued later Sunday.
They discovered Tre’von Tyson, 21, of Greenville, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Jacori Moye, 18, of Greenville also was struck by gunfire but was treated and released by Vidant Medical Center.
The investigation is still in the preliminary stages.
Police said no one has been charged in connection with the incident, and detectives are following up on leads.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective Walker at 329-4186 or CrimeStoppers at 758-7777. CrimeStoppers offers up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.