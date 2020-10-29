One man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting early Thursday at a large apartment complex in north Greenville, officials said.
The incident occurred about 4:30 a.m. at 4460 Bostic Drive in Paramount 3800, according to the Greenville Police Department. Officers found one man dead at the scene; the two others were transported to Vidant Medical Center with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.
Police had not released names as of Thursday afternoon. Spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said the shooting was not random and occurred outside an apartment.
Those involved did know each other or are associated with each other in some way, Hunter said. It was not known if those involved lived at the Paramount 3800, she said.
Detectives were at the complex throughout the morning gathering evidence. Three guns were recovered from the scene, but Hunter did not know details about the firearms.
Several people were taken into custody for interviews at the police department. No charges had been filed as of Thursday afternoon.
Detectives were still trying to figure out the motive and what exactly happened Thursday, Hunter said late Thursday morning. The investigation was very active and ongoing, she said at the scene.
"As you can see behind me, we are hours into this, there are still lots of officers and detectives at the scene gathering as much information as possible, so at this point that's all we have," she said.
The victim's body has been transported to the medical examiner's office for positive identification and an autopsy, she said.
The department reported later that no further updates would be available on Thursday.