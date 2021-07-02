With sunny skies predicted this Fourth of July weekend, boaters are gearing up to spend time on the water. But state and federal law enforcement will be on hand to make sure any aquatic antics do not come at a tragic cost.
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) launched its participation in Operation Dry Water on Friday. The national campaign is focused on reducing the number of alcohol- and drug-related incidents and fatalities that can occur when boating.
“There are some similarities to our other initiatives but this is a national campaign,” said Officer Ryan Biggerstaff with the NCWRC. “City police and sheriff’s offices across the state are participating and we often get partner agencies involved. The ALE (Alcohol Law Enforcement) helps us in observing waterways and others do as well, right up the Coast Guard.”
The amount of personnel and resources dedicated to the campaign means that boaters should expect a visible law enforcement presence. One of the campaign’s focuses is deterring alcohol and drug use just by being seen. The presence will include checkpoints.
“We will be out ensuring safety,” Biggerstaff said. “We expect the waterways will be packed with boaters this weekend so people have to make the right choices. Pay attention to other vessels. This is a good weekend to have a life jacket on because, even though a sober driver is important, it needs to be acknowledged that there’s a near definite chance of someone making the wrong decision and operating a craft while they are impaired.”
According to the NCWRC, most boating incidents occur in May, June and July. U.S. Coast Guard data showed in 2019 that alcohol is the primary contributing factor to recreational boater deaths. Last year, there were 14 alcohol related non-fatal boating incidents in the state and 29 people died on the waterways.
During last year’s Operation Dry Water, law enforcement issued 443 warnings, 371 citations and removed 59 people who were boating under the influence from the state’s waterways according to the agency.
The NCWRC has won accolades for its participation in the campaign for four consecutive years now, something Biggerstaff said is a reflection on both law enforcement and civilian vigilance.
“It is a win for every citizen of North Carolina,” Biggerstaff said. “Their tax money is going to training, equipment and making sure everyone from the colonel to the instructors for safe boating can keep people safe on the water. We could not do it without the citizens on the water who make good choices and keep us aware of what is going on.”
Water safety guidance
The American Red Cross issued guidance and resources to keep people safe on the boat, beach or in the pool this weekend.
“As you head back to the water, take it slow,” said Barry Porter, regional CEO for the American Red Cross Eastern North Carolina in a news release. “Give yourself and your children time to reacclimate to swimming and being around the water, especially in water that is more than chest deep. Swimming skills and fitness in the water could both be a little rusty for those who have been out of the water for the last year or longer.”
The Red Cross also urges taking steps like swimming with a buddy and in areas with a lifeguard. Supervision of young people or those who are not strong swimmers is also encouraged, whether it is in the role of a designated water watcher or a professional lifeguard.
The agency encourages the use of a life jacket for those who are not swimmers as well as children.
“Swimming in the ocean, a lake or river is different than swimming in a pool,” the release said. “Be sure you have the skills for these environments.”
Having a beach buddy as well as not swimming impaired is also essential. If a rip current does take hold of you, do not panic. Signal to others and swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the current, then head toward shore once free.
The release said that swimmers should leave the water at the first sign of lightning or thunder and stay indoors away from the water for at least half an hour after the last flash of lightning or peal of thunder.
If you are going to be out for long periods of time, wear sunscreen. The Mayo Clinic reports that skin cancer most often occurs on skin exposed to ultraviolet radiation from the sun. Limiting or avoiding exposure to UV radiation can reduce the risk of skin cancer, the clinic’s website said.