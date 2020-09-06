A group that earlier this year issued a statement denouncing systemic racism is now making plans for its second Blessing of the Badges for area law enforcement.
Leaders with the Greenville-based Interfaith Clergy said there is no contradiction between standing up for racial justice and praying for police. In fact they intend to pray for safety, peace and sound judgment at the event later this month.
Clergy also will pray for families who have suffered because police officers made the wrong decisions, Rev. Rodney Coles with the Interfaith Clergy said.
“I’m here to continue to show that type of love which ... would show prayer for the officers and also praying that those who may have the badge don’t do wrong,” Coles said.
Coles said the police and community must recognize their role in incidents that have led recent anger against the police, but also understand law enforcement also is positive force and does good things for their communities. He said Interfaith Clergy prays for all of God’s children.
“So we’re not going to ignore the issue that took place of police brutality, we’re not going to ignore that, and that’s why we’re recognizing that as well as praying for safety of our community and safety of officers and those who are doing the work, because its a two-way sword right now,” Coles said.
Plans for the Sept. 25 event are still in the works. Coles said it will be outdoors and will follow guidelines to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Clergy also will offer blessings for firefighters and EMS workers.
Interfaith member Andrew Shue, senior minister at First Christian Church, said the event will be held at a prayer labyrinth, a concrete path sided by stones etched with scripture leading to a chapel in the center. It will be limited strictly to clergy and first responders.
Shue believes the event will help heal wounds good officers have suffered. He said the Interfaith Clergy sees the statement the organization made denouncing racism in June and the Blessing of the Badges as tied together.
“We support people of color and the struggles that people of color have faced in the United States and we also recognize when we look at our law enforcement community that we’re really blessed to have some tremendous individuals who are doing some great things,” Shue said.
Greenville Police Department Chief Mark Holtzman has talked with Interfaith Clergy members during community Zoom calls about what the department is doing to address issues raised by the unrest, according to Shue. The minister said he knows there is a lot of volatility when talking about racial issues with police.
“We just want to show support because we recognize it’s a difficult time period for a lot of different people — a lot of things we continue to see where it’s just a struggle to bring people together, and so we see this as a natural way through the Interfaith to do whatever we can to promote awareness and promote unity,” Shue said.
Holtzman said the Greenville department participated in Interfaith’s first Blessing of the Badges last year. He said the ceremony is great way for the community and officers to support each other through their faith.
“Many of our officers, myself included, believe in the power of prayer and we’re evidence of that every day when we go home safe because we know people in our community are praying for us and wish us the best, now more than ever,” Holtzman said. “That support is needed in times of national crisis; the support of our local community is needed more than ever, and we do feel that here in Greenville.”
Holtzman said a Blessing of the Badges goes beyond praying for the safety of the officers but also praying they make good decisions.
“A lot of people will pray for our safety, but also its equally important the officers are protected in their decision-making,” he said. “Make good sound decisions for their mental health, mental well-being, as well to know that they’re supported, they’re not alone.”
Blessing services have always been appreciated and well attended, but given the current environment it will hold greater meaning, said Kristen Hunter, the department’s public information officer.
“This year I think it will be appreciated even more given the current national climate, because morale is low everywhere for police officers,” she said. “And so to have that support from the community and know that somebody is there for them supporting them, praying for their safety means a lot for our officers right now.”