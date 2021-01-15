The Greenville Police Department reported a decrease in both property and violent crimes in 2020, but noted homicides in the city more than doubled during a year the police chief called “an anomaly.”
The department’s annual crime report stated violent crime was down 10 percent. Aggravated assaults, incidents committed with a weapon or with the intent to commit a serious crime, dropped by 11 percent.
The report stated that robberies declined by 22 percent and there was a 9 percent drop in property crimes.
“That really equates to hundreds of property crime cases that didn’t occur and dozens of dozens violent crimes that did not occur,” Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman said.
The pandemic played a role in lowering 2020 crime rates, he said, as people spent more time at home.
“We’ve looked at our property crimes rate this year and they initially went down,” Holtzman said. “People were staying home with stay-at-home orders and then as those orders lifted back up, we saw an increase in those again.”
“We did see an early rise in domestic violence cases and unfortunately we had domestic violence homicides this year,” he said.
Homicides
Holtzman sorted last year’s homicides into four categories: mental health, domestic violence, drug violence and gang violence.
“Of course, 2020 really was an anomaly all across the country,” he said. “We saw a rise in violent crime and unfortunately in Greenville we were no exception to that. We saw a rise in our homicides.”
There were 13 homicide investigations in Greenville in 2020, Holtzman said. Two were ruled as self-defense by the district attorney’s office and not classified as homicides, so there were officially 11 homicides in the city in 2020.
In 2019, Greenville reported five homicides, Holtzman said.
A news release from the police department stated that GPD detectives investigate an average of six homicides per year.
“While it is difficult to pinpoint any one factor that contributed to the uptick in 2020, many of the homicides in Greenville were domestic and/or mental-health related,” the release said. “These factors cannot be ignored during a year where we experienced a global health crisis.
“Drug crimes were also a major contributing factor in the remaining cases. In nearly every case, the victims and perpetrator were known to each other. Detectives continue to diligently work to solve the outstanding cases.”
Gun-related crime
Holtzman said the department plans to focus on bringing gun violence down in 2021. One way to do that, he said, is to prevent firearm theft.
Last year, 123 firearms were stolen from vehicles and 99 percent of those vehicles were left unlocked, Holtzman said.
“So that’s how some of our guns are getting on the street and we need the community’s help with that,” he said. “So pull that key fob out, lock your car, bring in your firearm in the evening. Don’t leave it in you car overnight and you can help us drive down gun violence in our community.”