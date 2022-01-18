Two Greenville parents have been charged with murder in the Jan. 1 death of their 3-year-old son, police reported on Tuesday.
Tara Stancil, 34, and Danny Smith, 29, were indicted last week by a grand jury on first-degree murder and child abuse charges for the death of their son, Bentley Smith, a Greenville Police Department news release said. Danny Smith had previously been charged with involuntary manslaughter on Jan. 2.
Kristen Hunter, public information officer for the police department, said evidence presented to the grand jury by the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office led to the indictment. The district attorney's office did not return a call requesting further information.
Officers initially responded to a home at 1802 Kennedy Circle on Jan. 1 following a call to assist emergency medical personnel. The call was in reference to a 3-year-old in cardiac arrest.
Bentley Smith was transported to Vidant Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.
A cause of death was not available through the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Tuesday. The case remains under investigation the release said.