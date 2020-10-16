Parts were stolen from two echiles in Ayden sometime this month, according to a report from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a report of a larceny on Wednesday.
The incident occurred at 100 block Faith Baptist Lane, between midnight on Oct. 1 and 12:46 p.m. on Wednesday, the report stated.
Two catalytic converters, valued at $800, were cut off and stolen from two vehicles.
The case is active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1800 block Black Jack Simpson Road, Greenville, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 10-2:05 p.m. Oct. 14: tool bag valued at $50 stolen; case active.
400 block Blackmoore Run, Ayden, 1:02 p.m. Oct. 14: bicycle valued at $100 stolen, later recovered; case clear
- 600 block South Beaufort Street, Grimesland, 12:05 a.m.-7:58 p.m. Oct. 14: hedge trimmer and gas can valued at a total of $315 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 4100 block Buck Road, Vanceboro, 11:15 p.m. Oct. 14: man assaulted by acquaintance; case active.
- 3800 block Andrea Way, Farmville, 2:50 p.m. Oct. 14: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case closed by arrest.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1800 block East First Street, 3 a.m. Oct. 13-12:41 p.m. Oct. 14: bike valued at $400 stolen; case inactive.
- 300 block Horseshoe Drive, 11:10 a.m. Oct. 13-1:45 p.m. Oct. 14: cellphone valued at $710 stolen; case inactive.
- 3000 block Golden Road, 2:52 p.m. Oct. 14: firearm valued at $249 stolen; case inactive.
- 4600 E. 10th St., 4:40 p.m. Oct. 14: alcoholic beverage valued at $74 stolen from Walmart, later recovered; investigation ongoing.
- 4600 E. 10th St., 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14: various items valued at $217 stolen from Walmart; case inactive.
Assault
3700 block Bostic Drive, 12:15 p.m. Oct. 14: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case inactive.