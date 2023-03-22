A Florida man arrested after a standoff Monday had been jailed by local authorities in February but posted bail before they could identify him, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Claude Edsel Brooks Jr. was charged in the 2019 death of a child in Tampa, Florida, and had been on the FBI’s most-wanted list when deputies first encountered him on Feb. 22, the agency posted in a news release.
They had responded to the area of N.C. 903 between Ayden and Winterville to the report of a man hanging out of the window of a Honda Civic and shooting a firearm toward a home and into a field in the direction of the home of a District Court judge, the release said.
Deputies later stopped the car, and the driver gave them an Arizona driver license and identified himself as Rykan Ashely Green, the department said. The car smelled like marijuana.
The man was uncooperative and physically resistant but was taken into custody, the release said. A search of the car located a handgun after the man had denied possessing one. Deputies also seized four pounds of marijuana along with an assortment of edibles, paraphernalia and $3,000 in cash.
A computer check of the name Rykan Green indicated the man was a convicted felon, the release said. He was booked into Pitt County Detention Center on drug and weapons charges and resisting arrest.
Inconsistencies with the driver license photo and other concerns prompted deputies to fingerprint the man and seek verification of his identity, the release said. Deputies asked a magistrate to hold the man until his identity had been determined, the release said.
The magistrate set a bond of $100,000. A bondsman paid his bond and he was released about two hours later, the release said. He failed to show up for his first court appearance, heightening suspicions that he had used a false identity.
Fingerprint analysis confirmed the man’s identity as Claude Edsel Brooks, 35, who was located Monday at 233 Buckingham Drive in the Windsor subdivision. Units with the sheriff’s SWAT team, as well as U.S. Marshals and FBI personnel, were on the scene, with many in riot gear and wielding rifles.
Brooks was located in the home’s attic after a standoff that lasted about two hours. Officers used gas munitions to help subdue Brooks after he did not respond to requests. No one was hurt in the incident and no shots were fired, the sheriff’s office said.
Authorities in Hillsborough County, Florida, said Brooks is charged with first-degree murder of a child for an incident that occurred on Dec. 30, 2019 in the 9400 block of Sunset Drive in Tampa.
The child’s age and Brooks’ relationship to the child have been withheld. A probable cause affidavit from the court listed his address as 9409 Sunset Drive in Tampa and said the child was in the sole care and custody of Brooks.
The document said the child suffered at least three blunt-force injuries to the head while in Brooks’ care. “These injuries are non-accidental injuries and were inflicted upon the victim,” the affidavit said.
Brooks remained in the Pitt County Detention Center on Wednesday without bond privileges and awaiting extradition to Florida. In addition to the initial weapon and drug charges issued in February, local deputies charged him with identity theft.