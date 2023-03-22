Claude Edsel Brooks Jr.

Claude Edsel Brooks Jr.

A Florida man arrested after a standoff Monday had been jailed by local authorities in February but posted bail before they could identify him, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Claude Edsel Brooks Jr. was charged in the 2019 death of a child in Tampa, Florida, and had been on the FBI’s most-wanted list when deputies first encountered him on Feb. 22, the agency posted in a news release.


