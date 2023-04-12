...The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City NC has
issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in North Carolina...
Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County.
For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
The next statement will be issued late tonight by 1200 AM EDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY MONDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tar River At Greenville.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon to early Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent
to the river can be expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 11.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 14.0 feet Friday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.6 feet on 11/21/2018.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
The passenger of a vehicle stopped on Belvoir Highway was charged with trafficking heroin following an early morning traffic stop, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported.
A news release from the agency said that detectives with its Gang and Gun Crimes Unit and deputies from the Community Patrol Unit were conducting an organized saturation patrol about 12:21 a.m. on Saturday when they stopped a vehicle in the area of Belvoir Highway and Easy Street for a traffic violation.
Officers developed probable cause for a search during the stop, which revealed individual packets of heroin ready for sale. The driver provided a false identity to deputies, but they were able to determine he was Jeremee Deshon Epps, 27, of 2721 Bynum Farm Road, Pinetops.
Epps initially told deputies his name was Brandon Epps, according to arrest warrants.
Epps’ identity helped authorities flag several outstanding arrest warrants which included possession of heroin and possession of a schedule I narcotic. He was arrested and found to also possess marijuana.
Small plastic baggies also were found in the vehicle too, warrants said.
Epps was charged with one count each of trafficking heroin by possession; trafficking heroin by transport; possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; and identity theft.
He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center where he remains under a $100,000 secured bond for the charges and a $51,001 secured bond for the outstanding orders for arrest.
Epps has prior convictions for a June 4, 2016, possession of a schedule II narcotic charge and June 6, 2018, possession of a Schedule I narcotic charge.