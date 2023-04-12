Jeremee Deshon Epps, 27

Jeremee Deshon Epps, 27

 Contributed photo

The passenger of a vehicle stopped on Belvoir Highway was charged with trafficking heroin following an early morning traffic stop, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported.

A news release from the agency said that detectives with its Gang and Gun Crimes Unit and deputies from the Community Patrol Unit were conducting an organized saturation patrol about 12:21 a.m. on Saturday when they stopped a vehicle in the area of Belvoir Highway and Easy Street for a traffic violation.


