A Pikeville man who was found to be in possession of drugs on Stantonsburg Road was arrested for driving while impaired, according to a report from the Greenville Police Department.
Police responded to the area near W.H. Smith Boulevard about 2 p.m. on Sept. 19, where they found Tre’Seth Tillman, 21, of 295 Big Daddy’s Road. A report said that Tillman had rear-ended a vehicle.
The officer’s report said that Tillman had red, glassy eyes and was slurring his speech. He was also reported to be unsteady on his feet.
An investigation found that Tillman was in possession of pills, the report stated. He was arrested for possession of Schedule IV narcotics and DWI. A blood test was not available.
The arrest was among six for impaired driving in Pitt County, according to court records and law enforcement reports available between Sept. 16-20. Following are details from the other arrests:
Tierra DeBerry, 31, of 5603 Old Wake Forest Road, Raleigh, was stopped for speeding by the State Highway Patrol at 1:35 a.m. on Sept. 18 on U.S. 264 in Greenville. DeBerry was driving at 109 mph in a 70 mph zone according to a trooper’s report. It said that she had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on her person. Her blood alcohol content was 0.14.Edgbert
, 40, of 70 Cherry Hill Road, Washington, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 11:11 p.m. on Sept. 17 on U.S. 264 near N.C. 30 in Greenville. A report said that Briones was slurring her speech and that the trooper could smell a strong odor of alcohol on her person. Her blood alcohol content was 0.18.
Carlo
, 35, of 805 Williams St., Kinston, was stopped by Winterville police at 12:03 a.m. on Sept. 16, on N.C. 11 near Boyd Street. Hall was pulled over after failing to maintain lane control, having crossed the solid white line twice and the center line once. The officer’s report said that Hall had red, glassy eyes. It also said that after Hall was removed from the vehicle there was a strong odor of alcohol noticed on his person and in the vehicle. Hall admitted to having consumed alcohol prior to driving, according to the report. His blood alcohol content was 0.18. Hall was previously arrested in Lenoir County for DWI in 2015.
- Lender, 45, of 153 Halyburton Memorial Parkway, Wilmington, was stopped by Winterville police at 1:37 a.m. on Sept. 17 on N.C. 11 near Reedy Branch Road. A report said Lender had red, glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol on his breath and that his speech was slurred. Lender refused a blood alcohol test.
- Nayla Rudder
, 39, of 3909 Sterling Pointe Drive, Winterville, was stopped by Winterville police at 7:50 p.m. on Sept. 20 on Reedy Branch Road near Forlines Road. A report said Rudder had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on her breath. Charge information shows that Rudder was further charged with misdemeanor child abuse and cited for failure to secure a passenger under 16. Her blood alcohol content was 0.26.