Pitt County authorities are investigating the theft of $1,000 in electronics from an Ayden home.
An incident report from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that a report of a break-in was made at 1:18 p.m. Wednesday from a home in the 3400 block of Tobba Court, which is off of Abbott Farm Road northeast of the town.
The electronics reported stolen by the victim are a Samsung television valued at $400, a Nintendo Switch valued at $300 and an Xbox One X valued at $300.
Identity documents were also taken from the residence, the report said.
The break-in was believed to have happened between 1:47 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. on the day of the report. The case is active.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2900 block N.C. 33 West, Greenville, 12:01- 3 a.m. June 30: black Hyundai Elantra valued at $15,000 stolen from residence. Vehicle recovered; case active.
- 3400 block Ballards Crossroads Road, Greenville, 5:30 p.m. June 29- 7:30 a.m. June 30: copper valued at $7,000 stolen from residence; case active.
- 2596 Old River Road, Greenville, 7:20 p.m. June 30: handgun valued at $500 stolen from New York Grocery; case active.
Assaults
- 2800 block Edwards Drive, Simpson, 7:08 a.m. June 29: attempted assault with motor vehicle. No injuries reported; case cleared.
- 5500 block Moss Lane, Washington, 2-2:10 p.m. June 29: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 4600 block Haddock Drive, Washington, 2:55- 3 a.m. June 28: woman assaulted at residence. Firearm, cocaine, $2,262 cash seized; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3200 block East 10th Street, 9 p.m. June 17-9 a.m. June 18: speaker valued at $90 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 3140 Evans St., 2 p.m. June 29: electric scooter valued at $499 stolen from Best Buy; case inactive.
- 600 block Legacy Court, 6:30 p.m. June 24-7:30 p.m. June 30: bicycle valued at $500 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 2510 S. Memorial Drive, 5:35 p.m. June 29-10:04 a.m. June 30: cellphone stolen at O’Reilly Auto Parts; case active.
- 2200 block Northeast Greenville Boulevard, 2:32 a.m. June 30: vehicle broken into at residence. Key stolen; case active.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 6:03 p.m. June 30: attempted check fraud in the amount of $29,000 reported at Walmart; case active.
Assaults
- 2200 block Bellamy Circle, 1:48- 2:49 p.m. June 30: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence. Car key stolen; case inactive.
- 1200 block Quarterpath Drive, 6:52 p.m. June 28: man assaulted by spouse at residence; case inactive.
3000 block Ms. Paul Lane, 1:15 a.m. June 29: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case inactive.