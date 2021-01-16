Pitt County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 19-year-old after a chase on Friday who they said was driving a vehicle of interest in the killing of a young mother.
The incident occurred about 2:50 p.m. when deputies attempted to stop the vehicle on Independence Boulevard in a residential area across North Memorial Drive from Thermo Fisher Scientific north of Greenville. The vehicle accelerated away, leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit, the agency reported.
At 3 p.m. the vehicle was still being chased and was located on N.C. 33 West near Belvoir Elementary School, a news release said. Deputies followed as it began to merge onto the acceleration ramp onto U.S. 264 back toward Vidant Medical Center.
"Knowing the dangers involved with increased speeds, traffic volume, and business areas that could become involved, the lead deputy observed that no other vehicles or pedestrians were in the area then performed a low-speed PIT maneuver, which was successful in stopping the vehicle," the news release from the sheriff's office said.
The pursuit intervention technique (PIT) is a tactic by which a pursuing car can force a fleeing car to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop, according to the online encyclopedia, Wikipedia.
The driver jumped and ran, the sheriff's office reported, but was rapidly and safely taken into custody, it said. A search of the vehicle revealed stolen firearms, the release said.
Tyquavious Cummings, 19, of Greenville was charged with speeding 100 in a 45 mph school zone; felony flee to elude arrest; reckless driving to endanger; resist, delay and obstruct; two counts of possession of a stolen firearm; and two counts carrying a concealed gun.
The sheriff's office did not provide information about how the vehicle was connected to the killing of Marshayla Pasley, 20, who was shot along with her toddler son in Bell’s Fork on Wednesday.
The shooting occurred about 9:25 p.m. at 2004 Long Drive, located off Charles Boulevard behind Greenville Auto World near Old Fire Tower Road.
When deputies arrived, first responders were trying to save Pasley but she was unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the agency reported.
The investigation revealed multiple shots had been fired into the home striking Pasley and her 3-year-old son, a news release said.
Pasley’s son was transported to Vidant Medical Center where he was being treated on Thursday. Another resident, Raeshon Peoples, 22, also was inside at the time of the shooting but was not injured.
Cummings, 2206 Johnson's Mill Drive, was jailed in Pitt County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond, according to online jail records.