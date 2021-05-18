A Greenville woman has been arrested on 38 charges related to fraud, according to the Pitt County Sheriff's Office.
Jaqueta Bradley, 31, was arrested on May 17, a news release said. On May 7, the office had responded to a report of financial card fraud at the 2800 block of Evans Drive in Grimesland.
Bradley was connected to that incident as well as "a series of involving the same victim, all stemming from that one report," said Lee Darnell, public information officer. She has been charged with 19 counts of obtaining property by false pretense and 19 counts of identity theft.
Bradley was also served an outstanding order for arrest for failure to appear on a driving while license revoked charge. The release said Bradley she was jaile at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $51,000 secured bond.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 500 block Sands Road, Greenville, 8:47 a.m., May 17: truck window shattered and $2.95 in motor fuel stolen at residence; case active.
- 4550 County Home Road, Greenville, 10:55 a.m., May 17: wagon and dog house valued at $80 stolen from Pitt County Animal Shelter. Suspects caught on camera; case active.
- 1300 block Ellison Court, Greenville, 11:43 a.m., May 17: $165 cash reported stolen from work order by employee; case active.
- 500 block Seville Road, Greenville, 2:51 p.m., May 17: wallet containing $46 stolen from family vehicle; juveniles suspected; case active.
- 8100 block N.C. 11 South, Ayden, 4:18 p.m., May 17: assorted tools valued at $500 stolen from unlocked vehicle; case active.
- 7300 block Pitt Street, Grimesland, 9:49 a.m., May 14: break-in, trespassing at barn on residential property; case active.
- 4700 block Maria Court, Grimesland, 11:33 a.m., May 14: break-in at residence; case active.
- 2700 block N.C. 30, Stokes, 12:32 p.m., May 14: lawnmower valued at $4,600 stolen from residence; case active.
- 4200 block Norris Store Road, Ayden, 6:13 p.m., May 14: Two phones valued at $200 and bluetooth speaker valued at $200 stolen from home; case active.
- 4000 block Avon Road, Grimesland, 9:07 a.m., May 15: Tools, landscaping equipment valued at $15,500 stolen stolen from residence; case active.
- 6000 block Old Tar Road, Winterville, 2:56 p.m., May 15: wallet valued at $25 stolen from vehicle; case active.
- 1700 block Black Oak Drive, Grimesland, 6:07 a.m., May 16: petroleum fuel valued at $30 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 1600 block Caleb Street, Greenville, 4:32 a.m., May 17: juvenile and woman assaulted by father, boyfriend at residence; personal weapons involved; case active.
- 4300 block Eastern Pines Road, Greenville, 4:11 p.m., May 17: teen threatened with gun; case cleared.
- 5700 block County Home Road, Winterville, 6:58 p.m., May 15: gun pointed at man by acquaintance; case active.
- 300 block River Road Estates, Road, Greenville, 4:02 a.m., May 16: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 600 block Sands Road, Greenville, 7:22 p.m., May 16: woman, man assaulted via strangulation by unknown person, two others; case active.
- 900 block Teakwood Drive, Greenville, 8:35 p.m., May 16: woman assaulted, threatened by spouse at residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
- 2920 Williams Road, 11:07 p.m., May 17: pocketbook valued at $20 reported stolen at Red Oak Manor Assisted Living; case inactive.
- 600 block South Alley Street, 8:48 p.m., May 16: man assaulted by known individuals at residence; case active.