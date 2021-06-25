Pitt County Sheriff's Office deputies shot and killed a man after an incident near the Beaufort County line on Thursday.
The shooting occurred about 7:45 p.m. after deputies responded to the 5500 block of River Creek drive off of Clark's Neck Road, the agency reported.
Deputies were responding to a call about a domestic incident and encountered an armed 48-year-old white male.
Deputies fired on the man, who died at the scene, the agency reported. Two officers have been placed on administrative leave.
The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating, Sheriff Paula Dance said.
When asked if the man fired on deputies, Dance said he brandished a firearm.
Dance said the deputies were equipped with body cameras and the equipment was active during the incident.
The SBI is reviewing the footage, which was not released.
Further details are forthcoming.