A Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested a fugitive after stopping a driver operating a vehicle without a visible registration plate, the agency reported on Sunday.
The arrest occurred about 11:50 p.m. on Friday when a deputy was on patrol in the area of N.C. 43 S. and B Stokes Road, a news release said.
He observed the driver and initiated a traffic stop, the release said. The driver presented a false name to the deputy. An investigation revealed the driver’s true identity to be Michael Dewitt Baker, 37, of Havelock.
Further investigation confirmed a fugitive warrant for unlawful flight from the state of Colorado, the release said. It did not specify the charges from Colorado.
Baker was arrested and booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under no bond, where he awaits extradition to Colorado.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and information.
Break-ins, thefts
- 6500 block Leary Mills Road, Grimesland, 8:48 a.m., Feb. 26: welding machine valued at $10,000 stolen from residence; case active.
- 800 block Laurie Ellis Road, Winterville, 11:41 a.m., Feb. 26: man defrauded of $500 via the internet; case active.
- 6634 Clarks Neck Road, Washington, 10:59 a.m., Feb. 26: $700 in cash stolen from Travel Store by robber armed with a handgun; case active.
3100 block Eugene James Road, Tarboro, 11:29 p.m., Feb. 26: break-in at residence; video game systems, computer hardware and sporting goods valued at $918 stolen; case active.
6700 block U.S. 13, Farmville, 8:53 a.m., Feb. 27: handgun valued at $500 stolen from residence; case active.
- 2000 block Della Lane, Greenville, 1:13 p.m., Feb. 27: break-in at residence; jewelry valued at $200 stolen; case active.
- 2000 block Randolph Court, Greenville, 6:26 p.m., Feb. 28: air compressor, rims and cash valued at $1,300 stolen from industrial site; case active.
Assaults
- 1400 block Archers Way, Grimesland, 11:20 p.m., Feb. 25: woman assaulted by child at residence; case active.
- 1500 Mayes Circle, Greenville, 12:37 p.m., Feb. 26: woman assaulted at residence by unknown person; case closed.
- 2100 block Jackson Avenue, Greenville, 7 p.m., Feb. 27: man threatened by friend; case closed.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
900 block Cross Wind Street, 5:02 a.m., Feb. 28: One xbox valued at $500 stolen from residence; case active.
- 1300 block East 1st Street and North Meade Street, 1:20 p.m., Feb. 28: street signs valued at $500 stolen from construction crew doing maintenance on gas line; case active.
2300 block East Fourth Street, 6:41 a.m., Feb. 28: vehicle broken into on road; cash and headphones valued at $150 stolen; case active.
- 2100 Cherrytree Lane, 5:03 p.m., Feb. 27: scooters valued at $50 stolen from residence by neighbor; case inactive.
- 3000 block Spring Creek Road, 6:36 a.m., Feb. 27: vehicle valued at $10,000 stolen from residence; case active.
- 1000 S. Memorial Drive, 6:33 a.m., Feb. 27: cigarettes and food valued at $129.77 stolen from Handy Mart; emergency door lock equipment valued at $200 damaged; case closed by arrest.
- 4000 S. Memorial Drive, 5:25 a.m., Feb. 27: cigarettes valued at $141.08 stolen from Circle K; case closed by arrest.
1000 block East Third Street, 10:29 a.m., Feb. 27: firearms valued at $700 stolen from vehicle; case active.
2828 S. Memorial Drive, 11:27 a.m., Feb. 27: firearm valued at $400 stolen from Camelot Inn; case active.
- 2100 County Home Road, 11:26 p.m, Feb. 26: food valued at $13.96 stolen from Sheetz; case closed by citation.
- 1800 block Wellons Drive, 3:55 p.m., Feb. 27: knives and sunglasses valued at $595 stolen from vehicle in parking lot; case active.
- 2300 block East 14th Street, 9:47 a.m., Feb. 27: headphones and cash valued at $175 stolen from vehicle; case active.
- 100 block Deerwood Drive, 11:05 a.m., Feb. 27: license plate stolen from garage; case active.
Assaults
- 1500 block Graves Street, 3:19 p.m., Feb. 28: woman assaulted by child at home; case inactive.
1300 block Myrtle Street, 11:53 a.m., Feb. 28: woman assaulted at residence; conflicting reports made; cellphone valued at $100 damaged; case inactive.
- 3200 block Moseley Drive, 6:52 a.m., Feb. 28: woman assaulted at home; conflicting reports made; case active.
- 100 block South Rotary Avenue, 10:09 a.m., Feb. 28: woman assaulted and battered in road; case active.