Two Pitt County Sheriff's Office deputies were cleared of charges in a shooting last summer of a man involved in a domestic dispute in the Clark's Neck area.
The Pitt County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday that Sgt. Doug Dolenti and Deputy Troy Scheller are immune from criminal liability under state law in the shooting of Chad Necessary, 48, on June 24 in the Rivercreek subdivision.
The State Bureau of Investigation handled the investigation into Necessary's shooting, a release from District Attorney Faris Dixon said. The investigation confirmed the following details about the incident.
Dolenti and Scheller responded to a 911 call of a domestic disturbance around 7:45 p.m. at 5505 Rivercreek Drive off of Clark's Neck Road. The two encountered Necessary's wife at the door of the home and saw him inside with a gun.
The two deputies began giving instructions to Necessary's wife, who was on the porch, when her husband exited and pointed his gun at Dolenti. He then pointed it at his wife, leading Dolenti to shoot him three times: once in the hip, once in the thigh and once in the torso.
Necessary died after shooting himself in the head with his own weapon. It was unclear from the release when he turned the weapon on himself; an autopsy confirmed Necessary suffered four gunshot wounds including the self-inflicted shot to the head.
Dixon's office ruled that Dolenti was acting within his rights in using deadly force due to his belief that Necessary was planning to shoot his wife.
Deadly force is justified under state law when a person in a place they lawfully have the right to be believes it is necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to themselves or another person, Dixon's release said.
At the time of the incident Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance said that there were several guns in the Rivercreek Drive home and that Necessary's wife made the initial 911 call.
The Daily Reflector reported at the time of the shooting the that deputies shot and killed Necessary. The sheriff's office did not release information that Necessary had shot himself.