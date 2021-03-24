A handgun was stolen from the home of a retired deputy Monday night, according to a Pitt County Sheriff’s Office report.
The theft was reported to the agency at 8:45 a.m. at the 2200 block of Frog Level Road south of Greenville, the report said.
The handgun was a 9mm Glock 17 valued at $450 and was last known to be secure at 3:30 p.m. on March 20.
The case is active.
PITT COUNTY
In other cases the sheriff’s office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 600 block Broadmoor Court, Grimesland, 9:27 a.m., March 22: man defrauded of $1,551; case active.
- 3900 block JC Galloway Road, Greenville, 8:46 a.m., March 22: leaf blower valued at $500 stolen during break-in at residence; case active.
- 104 Staton Court, Greenville, 8:10 a.m., March 22: break in at Precision Walls; case active.
Assaults
400 block Pacific Circle, Greenville, 1:40 a.m., March 23: woman threatened by boyfriend at residence; emergency communications interfered with; case active.
1100 block Old Snow Hill Road, Grifton, 5:18 p.m., March 23: woman threatened by boyfriend at residence; case active.
Greenville
The Greenville Police Department released information on the following cases:
Break-ins, thefts
- 620 Red Banks Road, 12:44 p.m., March 22: over the counter medication valued at $101.12 shoplifted at Food Lion; case closed by citation.
- 644 E. Arlington Blvd., 8:10 p.m., March 22: jewelry valued at $216.34 stolen from Meg’s Boutique; case active.
- 4001 block South Memorial Drive, 3:17 p.m., March 22: food valued at $45.13 stolen from The Juicy Crab; case inactive.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 2:45 p.m., food, merchandise valued at $21.30 stolen from Walmart; case cleared by citation.
Assaults
- 200 block Verdant Drive, 3:02 a.m., March 22: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 900 block Spring Forest Road, 5:54 a.m., March 22: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.