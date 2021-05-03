Two Pitt County men previously convicted of sexual offenses have been arrested for failing to report their new addresses.
Darryl Moye, 50, of Ayden was arrested by detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office on April 30 for the failure to report, a news release stated. Moye was convicted of second-degree rape in 1989.
Moye also had removed his GPS tracking unit, the report said.
He was charged with failure to report new address — sex offender and interference with an electronic monitoring device. He was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $115,000 secured bond on the two charges and no bond for violating probation.
This is Moye’s second offense for failing to report a new address.
Timothy Pope Jr., 25, of Greenville also was was arrested on April 30. In 2017 Pope was convicted of indecent liberties with a child and served two years and one month in the Polk Correctional Institution.
Pope is being held on a $115,000 secured bond for the two charges and no bond for violation of probation/parole.