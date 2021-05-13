An investigation has led to the arrest of a man accused of trafficking heroin in the Belvoir community, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Detectives with the Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant Monday on a home at 2150 Papa’s Place in Greenville, a news release said.
The search led to the seizure of approximately a pound of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, two hydraulic presses for preparing and packaging drugs and a handgun, the release said.
Detectives recovered more than 27 grams of heroin during the investigation. Other substances are pending lab analysis.
Terry Dwayne Green, 37, was charged with manufacturing a schedule I controlled substance; manufacturing a Schedule IV controlled substance; possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana; maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Green posted a $300,000 secured bond and was released from the Pitt County Detention Center. He is scheduled to appear in Pitt County District Court on May 26. Green has prior charges for drug possession and selling controlled substances dating back to 2003.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released reports in other cases with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 7300 block County Home Road, Ayden, 2:52 p.m., May 11: man defrauded of $519.46 cash via internet; case active.
Assaults
3300 block Myrtlewood Court, Fountain, 11:22 a.m., May 11: juvenile assaulted by unknown person in parking lot; case active.
- 3500 block N.C. Highway 43 North, Greenville, 4:41 p.m., May 11: woman receiving harassing phone calls from acquaintance; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Tools stolen
A vehicle break-in early Tuesday in the 4000 block of Rhema Street led to the theft of more than $3,000 in tools. Officers were called to the residence about 6 a.m. Someone broke into a truck and stole its battery. Stolen items also included hand tools, three drills, three impact drills, a saw, four wrenches, an air compressor with hose and faucets. A right angle drill and tool batteries also were missing. The total value of the items was $3,087. The case was listed as inactive.
Break-ins, thefts
- 2000 block Shadowood Court, 2:55 a.m., May 11: attempted vehicle break-in at residence; case inactive.
- 700 block Southeast Greenville Boulevard, 2:04 a.m., May 11: handgun valued at $500 stolen from vehicle in parking lot; case inactive.
- 1900 block Covengton Way, 9:15 a.m., May 12: $100 cash, wallet stolen from vehicle at residence; case inactive.
- 200 block North Sylvan Drive, 12:11 p.m., May 11: electronics valued at $2,499 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 671 S. Memorial Drive, 12:20 a.m., May 12: cigarettes valued at $7.36 stolen from Walgreens; case inactive.
- 2600 block Cherokee Drive, 9:54 p.m., May 12: vehicle broken into on road; $19 cash stolen; case active.
- 2225 Stantonsburg Road, 1:20 a.m., May 13: alcohol valued at $5.97 stolen from Sheetz; $225 in property damage reported; case closed by arrest.
Assaults
- 300 block Paige Drive, 11:43 p.m., May 11: woman assaulted by ex at residence; case active.
- 900 block Cross Wind Street, 12:00 a.m., May 12: government official assaulted in street; case closed by arrest.