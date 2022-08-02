Pitt County authorities are investigating a shooting that injured one person at a mobile home north of Greenville early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred about 12:07 a.m. when a caller told the Pitt County Sheriff's Office they had heard shots fired in the 900 block of Coward Lane. The office received a second call advising that a man had suffered a gunshot wound.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.