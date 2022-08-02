Pitt County authorities are investigating a shooting that injured one person at a mobile home north of Greenville early Sunday morning.
The incident occurred about 12:07 a.m. when a caller told the Pitt County Sheriff's Office they had heard shots fired in the 900 block of Coward Lane. The office received a second call advising that a man had suffered a gunshot wound.
The victim, not a resident of the home according to the report, suffered a possible internal injury in the shooting, though further information was not available. The sheriff's office said details are not being released at this point to not "jeopardize the integrity of the investigation." More information could come forth later this week.
Two other reports also were filed on the block, which are classified as incidents of discharging a firearm into an occupied property. It is unclear if other residences were shot into. The reports came in at 2:40 and 2:41 a.m.
The area is northwest of Greenville and just west of the unincorporated community of Staton House. It is a tenth of a mile from Mount Pleasant Christian Church on Staton House Road.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff's office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 2900 block Askew Road, Farmville, midnight July 28-6:41 a.m. July 29: break in at residence. Four dirt bikes valued at a combined $30,000 stolen; case active.
- 600 block Staton House Road, Greenville, midnight July 27-10:48 a.m. July 29: five handguns valued at $1,900, 15 rifles valued at $10,000 stolen from residence; case active.
- 100 block West Third Street, Greenville, 12 p.m. May 15-12 p.m. July 25: fraud in the amount of $10,000 reported; case active.
- 2000 block Brooks Mills Lane, Greenville, 2:15- 7:30 a.m. July 30: break in at residence; $1,000 cash stolen; case active.
- 3200 block Mobleys Bridge Road, Grimesland, 7:30 p.m. July 30: Vehicle parts valued at $9,000, tools valued at $400, electronics valued at $200 stolen from farm; case active.
Assaults
- 2000 block Corbett Avenue, Greenville, 10- 10:27 p.m. July 29: man assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case active.
- 2200 block B Stokes Road, Greenville, 12 p.m. July 3- 6:31 p.m. July 30: man threatened with gun at residence; case active.
- 3100 block Old River Road, Greenville, 12:07 p.m. July 31: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 500 block Rachel Lane, Grimesland, 12- 9:13 p.m. July 31: shots fired at residence. No injuries reported; case active.
- 111 E. Hanrahan Road, Grifton, 7:01 a.m. Aug. 1: woman assaulted by known person at Kash N Karry; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 710 Red Banks Road, noon July 9-noon July 23: white company Ford Taurus valued at $7,000 stolen from Honey Baked Hams parking lot; case active.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 12:47 p.m. July 24-5:15 p.m. July 29: counterfeit bills in the amount of $260 exchanged at Walmart; case active.
- 1019 Davenport Farm Road, 5:07 p.m. July 29-7:50 a.m. July 30: household items valued at $104.95 stolen from Dollar General; case active.
- 200 block Beech Street, 3:45 p.m. July 30: perfume valued at $20; case active.
- 4300 block Davencroft Village Drive, 3 p.m. July 30-7:30 a.m. July 31: vehicle broken into at residence. Change, garage door remote stolen; case active.
- 100 block Fletcher Place, 6 p.m. July 30-9:39 a.m. July 31: vehicle broken into at residence; $20 cash stolen; case active.
- 900 block Autumn Drive, 11 p.m. July 30-9:37 a.m. July 31: watch valued at $499 stolen from residence; case inactive.
Assaults
- 3212 S. Memorial Drive, 1:04 a.m. July 29: shots fired at Pirates Convenience Store.
- 3900 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 4:55- 5:13 a.m. July 30: woman assaulted at residence; case active.
- 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 12:14 p.m. July 30: woman assaulted at Greenville Mall. Indecent exposure also reported; case inactive.
- 3435 S. Memorial Drive, 3:20 p.m. July 30: woman assaulted by boyfriend at Knights Inn; case inactive.