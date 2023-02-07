A man authorities said forced his way into a Greenville home and stood over homeowner's bed with knives stolen from their own kitchen was arrested early Saturday morning.
A news release from the Pitt County Sheriff's Office said that at 3:54 a.m. deputies responded to a residence on Joseph Place to reports of a first-degree burglary. The area is in the Cherry Oaks neighborhood southeast of Fire Tower Road, near Bells Fork Road.
There, residents informed them that they had awoken to the man standing over their bed with the knives.
The suspect fled without harming anyone or stealing other belongings. An incident report from the sheriff's office said that three knives valued at $50 were stolen.
Deputies proceeded to search the area, at which point they located Juan Carlos Mancera Jr., 22, of Greenville, at Bells Fork Road and Southridge Drive. Mancera was pushing a scooter when he was located, at which point deputies arrested him on charges of first-degree burglary and felony larceny.
Mancera was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center where he was released Monday after posting a $25,000 secured bond.
The sheriff's office said that Mancera forced his way in through a door. One of the victims listed in the report said in a post on the social media site Next Door that the home's door was locked and dead-bolted.
The sheriff's office asked that if anyone in the Bells Fork area locates a knife to contact the agency since it could be evidence.
They also asked that anyone missing a scooter from that time frame please contact the office in reference to case number 2023-00553. The office can be reached at 902-2800.