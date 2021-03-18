A third arrest has been made in the killing of a young mother and the shooting of her child in Bell’s Fork.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday that Ja’Keis Spencer Wiggins, 20, of Snow Hill was arrested in the shooting death of Marshayla Pasley about 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 12 outside of Greenville.
Someone fired multiple shots into Pasley’s home, hitting her and her 3-year-old son. The incident occurred at 2004 Long Drive, located off of Charles Boulevard in the area of Old Fire Tower Road.
Emergency medical personnel attempted to resuscitate Pasley but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her son was transported to Vidant Medical Center and treated for his wounds. Raeshon Peoples, 22, also was in the residence during the incident but was not injured.
Wiggins is facing one count of first-degree murder; two counts of attempted first-degree murder; assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury; and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. He is being held at the Pitt County Detention Center with no bond for the murder. He received a $2.5 million bond for his other charges.
Details of Wiggins’ arrest were not mentioned in a release from the office.
On Feb. 22, deputies arrested 19-year-old Tyquavious Charod Cummings of Greenville on the same charges. Cummings was initially arrested after a high-speed chase with deputies on Jan. 19 after deputies located a vehicle of interest in Pasley’s murder. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle in a residential area across from Thermo Fisher Scientific, north of Greenville.
Cummings sped away and led deputies onto N.C. 33 West. A deputy executed a PIT maneuver at the on-ramp to U.S. 264 which stopped the vehicle, the office reported. Cummings ran but was quickly apprehended. Stolen firearms were in his vehicle.
Cummings was initially held on charges of speeding 100 in a 45 mph school zone; felony flee to elude arrest; reckless driving to endanger; resist, delay and obstruct; two counts of possesiion of a stolen firearm; two counts carrying a concealed gun; and larceny of a firearm.
He was being held without bond for the murder charge and other violations.
On Feb. 26, the office arrested Shaquile Ali Pittman, 20, of Ayden for Pasley’s shooting. He was held with no bond on the murder charge and received a $2 million secured bond on the same other charges as Wiggins.
A release from the sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected.