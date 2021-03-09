Two arrests have been made in a March 1 homicide that took place on U.S. 264 near Staton Road.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday that Deshawn Bryant, 19, and Jyjuan Crawford, aka Jyjuan Barr, 21, had been arrested for the shooting of Shaolyn Lareese Godley, 20.
Crawford and Barr were located and taken into custody in Georgiaby the Alpharetta Police Department on March 6. According to the sheriff’s office, Alpharetta police stopped a vehicle for traffic enforcement and discovered the two suspects inside were wanted in Pitt County. The pair remain in custody awaiting extradition to Pitt County.
Barr and Crawford are charged with one count of first -degree murder, two counts of attempted first- degree murder and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.
On March 1, Godley, along with two other unidentified individuals, were attempting to flee a gray Pontiac Grand Am that was being shot at by occupants of an unknown vehicle. The vehicle the victims were in was abandoned at the scene.
Godley had been shot in the head and transported to Vidant Medical Center. He later succumbed to his injuries.
The shooting forced law enforcement to close the eastbound lanes of U.S. 264, also called Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, for several hours on March 1.
Motives behind the shooting are still under investigation according to the sheriff’s office.