A Pitt County man was arrested on domestic violence charges after a deputies were asked to check on his girlfriend, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office reported.
A release issued Wedensday by the agency said it was asked to check on the welfare of a woman in the 5600 block of Tori Lane near Washington, N.C., at 11:29 p.m. Aug. 17. There, deputies determined that Colby Martin, 18, had committed violent crimes against a girlfriend.
Martin was arrested and charged with assault by strangulation, assault on a female, second degree kidnapping and crimes against nature. The victim’s condition did not appear to be life threatening, the office reported.
Martin was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a 48-hour domestic violence hold without bond. A secured bond of $200,000 was set on Sunday.
Martin received four additional charges of obstructing justice and an additional $440,000 was added to his bond. The office said that the charges were a result of alleged attempts to relay messages to the victim instructing her to dismiss the charges.
Martin remained in the detention center on Thursday under his $640,000 secured bond.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff's office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 500 block Pam Drive, Greenville, 10:18 a.m., Aug. 24: attempted break in at residence; case active.
Assaults
- 2800 block Hines Road, Winterville, 11:47 p.m., Aug. 24: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case cleared.
- 700 block Pocosin Road, Winterville, 12:16 a.m., Aug. 25: man assaulted by unknown person at residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released case reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
4300 block Bostic Drive, 1 p.m., Aug. 23: over the counter drugs valued at $69 stolen from residence; case active.
3050 Evans St., 2:58 a.m., Aug. 24: Chili’s Bar and Grill forcibly entered; $8,800 cash stolen; case active.
1200 block Red Banks Road, 2:49 p.m., Aug. 24: break in at residence; case inactive.