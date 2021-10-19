A woman charged as an accessory to the murder of a Greenville mother is back in jail for violating the conditions of her pretrial release.
A news release from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that Mackenzie Jaqualia Andrews, 21, of Greensboro was arrested on Oct. 13 by deputies, who were assisted by the Greensboro Police Department. Deputies made the arrest at a residence on McConnell Road in Greensboro without incident.
Andrews was initially arrested on June 18 on a charge of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of Marshayla Pasley on Jan. 12 on Long Drive in Greenville.
Pasley was shot in her home at 2004 Long Drive and killed. Her 1-year-old son also was shot but survived and was treated at Vidant Medical Center. Raeshon Peoples, 22, was also in the residence but was not injured.
Three men, Jakeis Wiggins, Tyquavious Cummings and Shaquile Pittman, had already been arrested for the shooting of Pasley. Andrews is Pittman’s girlfriend according to the sheriff's office.
Andrews was accused of disposing of evidence from the homicide after it occurred.
The release said a condition of Andrews’ July 7 release on bond was that she could not have contact with any of the codefendants in the shooting of Pasley. An investigation determined that Andrews violated that order when she contacted her codefendants at the Pitt County Detention Center via the phone and electronic communication on multiple occasions.
Andrews has been charged with violation of pretrial release conditions and issued a $750,000 secured bond. She remains in custody at the detention center.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff's office in other cases issued reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
8000 block Stantonsburg Road, Farmville, 1:41 p.m., Oct. 18: break in at residence; case active.
1500 block Ashland Drive, Greenville, 1:39 p.m., Oct. 18: identity theft reported; case active.
Assaults
500 block Bronty Road, Greenville, 2:34 p.m., Oct. 18: man assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department issued reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
105 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 4:30 p.m., Oct. 17: stereo systems valued at $290 stolen from Trade It. Merchandise recovered; case inactive.
Assaults
300 block East Dudley Street, 9:19 p.m., Oct. 18: man attacked with knife by acquaintance at residence. Minor injuries reported; case closed by arrest.