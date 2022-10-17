Murder under investigation near Grimesland

Pitt County Sheriff's Office personnel were at the scene of a murder Monday afternoon after a woman's body was found at 592 Weston Road near Grimesland.

 Photo by Pat Gruner

The Pitt County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in a Grimesland area home on Monday.

The sheriff's office reported deputies found the body at 8:47 a.m. when they were conducting a welfare check at 592 Weston Road. A release said the woman was believed to been dead for several days.


