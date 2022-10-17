Pitt County Sheriff: Woman found dead during wellness check was killed days before The Daily Reflector Oct 17, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pitt County Sheriff's Office personnel were at the scene of a murder Monday afternoon after a woman's body was found at 592 Weston Road near Grimesland. Photo by Pat Gruner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Pitt County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in a Grimesland area home on Monday.The sheriff's office reported deputies found the body at 8:47 a.m. when they were conducting a welfare check at 592 Weston Road. A release said the woman was believed to been dead for several days.The agency reported Monday that a person of interest is in custody at the Pitt County Detention Center, jailed on unrelated charges.The mobile home where the woman was found is directly off of N.C. 33 and near a bridge over Chicod Creek. The residence has a Grimesland address.At 2:45 p.m. Monday detectives and crime scene investigation personnel were still on the scene. Investigators entered the house in protective coveralls.The victim's name is not being released until their family is notified, the news release release said. Investigators believe the killing was targeted.The news release did not indicate what led investigators to a suspect; the case remains under investigation.Anyone with information on the crime can contact the sheriff's office at 830-4141 or anonymously through Pitt-Greenville CrimeStoppers by calling 758-7777. The identity of the victim is not being released. Sixteen people have been killed in Pitt County since Jan. 1. Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews