A man killed in the Clarks Neck Road are on Thursday had been shot and taken to a hospital by private vehicle, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office confirmed late Monday.
Stephon Smith, 28, was shot in the 5700 block of Clarks Neck Road near Washington, N.C., about 8:20 p.m. Thursday.
Upon their arrival on the scene, deputies discovered that the victim had been transported to Vidant Beaufort Hospital by a third party, a news release said.
The investigation revealed that Smith had been shot while driving on Clarks Neck Road. Smith succumbed to his injuries during surgery in the early morning hours on Friday.
A report issued on Friday said he was attacked with an unspecified weapon by an unidentified person and listed the incident as attempted murder. One issued on Monday updated the incident as a murder.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to please call Detective Marcia Perkins at (252) 902-2130, Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777, or visit www.crimestopper.org. Rewards are available for tips that lead to an arrest. Tipsters may remain anonymous.