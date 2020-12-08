A Greenville man was arrested on drug charges after running from deputies in a parking lot and attempting to eat the heroin he was trying to sell, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday.
The incident occurred Thursday in the parking area of Red Oak Grill and Grocery, 1500 Greenville Blvd. S.W., the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Detectives investigating the sale of narcotics approached a suspect after observing what they believed to be a drug transaction, the release said. The suspect resisted commands from the detectives and led them on a foot chase through the parking lot.
When Zackia Rajour Parker, 27, of Greenville was placed into custody, heroin was found in his mouth and it was believed he ingested more, the release said.
Parker was taken to the emergency department at Vidant Medical Center for treatment and booked into the Pitt County Detention Center upon his release.
He was charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, two counts of maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia not for marijuana, resisting a public officer and two counts of destruction of criminal evidence.
He remained in custody at the detention center Monday under a $100,000 bond, the release said. He was on probation at the time of the incident and his probation will be revoked as a result.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 5700 block Gay Road, Farmville, 2-6:16 a.m. Dec. 4: firearms valued at $1,500 stolen; case active.
- 3000 block Jolly Road, Winterville, 7 p.m. Dec. 1-2:30 p.m. Dec. 3: game console, controller and cash valued together at $350 stolen; case active.
- 7543 Pitt St., Grimesland, 7 p.m. Dec. 6: merchandise valued at $500 stolen from Dollar General; case active.
- 200 block Erin Court, Washington, 5:41 p.m. Nov. 6-5:41 p.m. Dec. 6: building materials valued at $1,200 stolen; case active.
1600 block Sticks Road, Washington, 8:48 a.m. Dec. 6: dog valued at $300 stolen; case unfounded.
- 1700 block Gum Swamp Church Road, Greenville, 1:17 p.m. Dec. 5: money, safe other property valued together at $6,800 stolen; case active.
- 300 block Blake Street, Washington, 3:28 p.m. Dec. 4: dog valued at $5,000 stolen; case active.
- 2000 block Jake Lane, Greenville, 2-8:30 a.m. Dec. 4: firearm valued at $600 stolen; case active.
- 2400 block Hunterchase Lane, Greenville, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3-7:46 a.m. Dec. 4: pistol valued at $500 stolen; case active.
- 2000 block Wallace Lane, Greenville, midnight-7:35 a.m. Dec. 4: firearm and accessories valued at $500 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 2400 block Bell Arthur Road, Greenville, 11:47 a.m. Dec. 3: woman assaulted by known person; case active.
- 5400 block Oakley Road, Robersonville, 5:15 p.m. Dec. 6: woman assaulted; case cleared.
- 600 block Heartwood Drive, Grimesland, 1:30 p.m. Dec. 6: woman assaulted; case cleared.
- 1700 block Ashley Drive, Greenville, 4 p.m. Dec. 5: man assaulted by known person; case cleared.
- 1800 block Fred Drive, Greenville, 5:31 a.m. Dec. 5: sibling points rifle at brother; case cleared.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1826 E. Arlington Blvd., 2:20 p.m. Dec. 3: bag of flour and laundry detergent valued at a total of $15 stolen from Walmart; case inactive.
- 1000 block East 10th Street, 9 p.m. Dec. 4-12:29 p.m. Dec. 5: MacBook pro, iPad and Nintendo switch charger valued together at $2,620 stolen; case inactive.
- 1400 block Westpark Drive, 11 p.m. Dec. 4-2:06 p.m. Dec. 5: firearms valued at $557 stolen; case inactive.
- 200 block Placid Way, 1:30 a.m. Dec. 5: electric scooter valued at $420 stolen; case inactive.
- 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 2:21 p.m. Dec. 5: suitcase, shoes and household goods valued at a total of $630 stolen from Belk; case inactive.
- 3000 block Clubway Drive, 7:55 p.m. Dec. 5: vehicle valued at $20,000 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 3400 block Evans Street, midnight-6:54 a.m. Dec. 6: Apple watch, cash, pajamas and printer ink valued at a total of $935 stolen; case inactive.
- 3900 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 6: firearm, jewelry and TV valued at $1,380 stolen; case inactive.
- 300 block Lindsay Drive, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 6: smart phone valued at $100 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 2:35 p.m. Dec. 6: merchandise valued at $540 stolen from Belk; case cleared by citation.
Assaults
- 1800 block Battle Drive, 10:10 a.m. Dec. 4: man assaulted; case cleared by arrest.
- 3200 block Moseley Drive, 4:38 p.m. Dec. 3: man assaulted; case inactive.
- 1200 block North Memorial Drive, 5:28 p.m. Dec. 3: man suffers minor injury in assault with knife or cutting instrument; case cleared by arrest.
- 2300 block Sweet Bay Drive, 9:48 a.m. Dec. 5: woman assaulted; case inactive.
- 2900 block Tammie Trail, 6:11 p.m. Dec. 5: man assaulted by known person; case cleared by arrest.
- 2000 block Tower Place, 7:25 p.m. Dec. 5: man suffers severe laceration after girlfriend stabs him in the arm; case cleared by arrest.
- 511 Cotanche St., 11:45 p.m. Dec. 5: man assaulted at Stilllife; case inactive.
- 1800 block Kennedy Circle, 2 p.m. Dec. 6: female acquaintance cut man’s face with a box cutter causing severe laceration; investigation ongoing.