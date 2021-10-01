Pitt County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two people and seized 28 grams of heroin after stopping a vehicle on N.C. 11 near Ayden.
The arrest on Thursday concluded a three month investigation into narcotic sales, the agency reported in a news release.
Detectives with the Special Operations Unit and K-9 Units from the Patrol Division conducted the stop near Jolly Road.
Officers found the heroine during a search of the vehicle, the release said.
The driver, Tylasia Sharmaine Moye, 25, of Grifton was charged with two counts each trafficking in heroin by transport and maintaining a vehicle for the sale of controlled substances. Moye was released after posting a $50,000 secured bond.
Kavon Jabrae Chamberlain, 25, of Grifton, the passenger, was charged with three counts each trafficking in heroin by transport and trafficking in heroin by possession, one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin and two counts maintaining a vehicle for the sale of controlled substances.
Chamberlain was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.