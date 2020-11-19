The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a 46-year-old Ayden man after searching his home anf finding cocaine, a news release said.
Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit searched the home of Pedro Turnage at 3684 Highland Drive on Tuesday, the release said.
They found cocaine and drug paraphernalia after securing a search warrant as part of an investigation into the illegal sale of cocaine.
Pedro Turnage was charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 700 block Olivia Drive, Greenville, 8:45 p.m. Nov. 15-5:11 p.m. Nov. 17: firearm valued at $400 stolen; case active.
- 1300 block Autumn Lakes Drive, Grimesland, midnight Nov. 16-12:33 p.m. Nov. 17: tools valued at $1,050 stolen; case active.
800 block Dusty Lane, Greenville, 5 p.m. Sept. 17-12:23 p.m. Nov. 17: appliances valued at $2,275 stolen; case active.
- 5000 block Weyerhaeuser Road, Ayden, 5:51 p.m. Nov. 17: tools valued at $1,050 stolen; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2800 block Stantonsburg Road, 1:07 p.m. Nov. 16-5:08 p.m. Nov. 17: bicycle valued at $70 stolen; case inactive.
- 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 11:32 a.m. Nov. 17: perfume valued at $1,300 stolen from Belk, later recovered; case cleared by arrest.
- 671 S. Memorial Drive, 3:41 a.m. Nov. 18: stereos and clothes valued at $45 stolen from Walgreens; case inactive.
Assaults
700 block South Skinner Street, 11 p.m. Nov. 17: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case inactive.