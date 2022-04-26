The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Greenville man on drug trafficking charges after a long-term investigation, the office reported on Monday.
Kendrick Lamar Anderson, 31, of 2903 Cedar Creek Road, Greenville, was charged April 20 with trafficking cocaine and opiates, a news release from the office said.
Anderson was charged with two counts of trafficking opium or heroin between one half and one ounce, a count of trafficking over an ounce of cocaine and four counts of trafficking over an ounce of heroin.
The release said that Anderson’s arrest was the result of a long-term investigation into drug sales in Pitt County. A representative for the sheriff’s office said the investigation dated back to 2021.
He has previous drug arrests dating back to 2008 which include possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and maintaining a place for controlled substances in April of 2020.
Anderson was already in custody on prior charges when he was served with the April 20 drug trafficking charges, the sheriff’s office said. He was jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $12.3 million secured bond.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Checks stolen
Deputies are investigating the theft of several checks from businesses located around North Drive outside Greenville.
The first theft was reported at 11:21 a.m. April 22 by Tideland Construction, 3600 North Drive. A report said seven checks made out for amounts totaling $27,315.83 were stolen.
Later that morning, two checks valued at $3,418 were reported stolen from Greenville Marine, 3600 N.E. Greenville Blvd. The last report was received at 1:47 p.m. from Trade Family Office, 3675 Marine Drive, where a check valued at $850 was stolen. These cases are active.
Assaults
- 1000 block Smithtown Road, Grimesland, 7:45 p.m. April 22: man assaulted girlfriend at her residence; case active.
- 3500 block N.C. 30, Stokes, 12:40 am April 23: man assaulted by friend at his residence; case cleared.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
- 3500 block East 10th Street, 4:55 a.m. April 24: man assaulted girlfriend at her residence; case cleared by arrest.
- 100 block Cedar Court, 4:28 p.m. April 24: woman assaulted by parent at her residence; case inactive.
- 3501 S. Memorial Drive, 5:25 p.m. April 23: woman assaulted by unknown offender in a parking lot; case active.
- 1200 block Chestnut Street, 2-2:48 a.m. April 23: male assaulted by unknown offender; case cleared by arrest.
Break-ins, thefts
- 210 SW Greenville Blvd., 11:55 am April 23: power washer and air conditioner valued at $588 stolen from Walmart; case inactive.
- 4600 E. 10th Street, 6:49 p.m. April 22: groceries valued at $125.34 stolen from Walmart; case inactive.
- 3040 Evans Street, 10:15 am April 23-9:49 a.m. April 24: video games valued at $350 stolen from parked vehicle; case inactive.
- 1800 E. Arlington Blvd., 2:26 p.m. April 22: helium tank stolen from Party Makers; case further investigation.